Politics

Panamanian President and spouse begin official visit to Vietnam

The official visit by President of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse conveys a strong message of friendship and shared commitment to building an increasingly close and dynamic bilateral relationship in the years ahead.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, arrived in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Panama Nguyen Van Hai.

Accompanying President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse on the official visit to Vietnam are Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Minister of Agricultural Development Roberto Linares, Minister for Canal Affairs Jose Ramon Icaza, and Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Nubiela Ayala Modes.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Hai emphasised that the visit is particularly significant as the first high-level exchange between the two countries in nearly 15 years, following then-President Ricardo Martinelli’s visit to Vietnam in 2012, and came shortly after the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The two countries have maintained close friendship and cooperation despite geographical distance, while strengthening coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums. Recent high-level diplomatic contacts, including the meeting between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines in July and the second political consultation in Vietnam later that month, demonstrated the importance attached to the visit.

Ambassador Nubiela Ayala Modes said the visit demonstrates Panama’s growing importance attached to Vietnam as a key partner in Southeast Asia and opening opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, maritime affairs, logistics, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

More importantly, the visit conveys a strong message of friendship and shared commitment to building an increasingly close and dynamic bilateral relationship in the years ahead, he noted./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Panamanian President #José Raúl Mulino #Vietnam-Panama relations #Panama Panama Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi

Vietnam is reforming its organisational apparatus, operating a two-tier local administration system, promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, and accelerating digital transformation. These are not merely organisational changes, but a systemic transformation requiring comprehensive innovation, from problem identification and policy design to coordination and implementation.

The opening session of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum

General Secretary and President To Lam said that the fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances comprehensive international integration

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura (standing) in the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders. (Photo: VNA)

Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) receives Palestinian Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa in Hanoi on October 3. (Photo; VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives newly accredited ambassadors

Welcoming the ambassadors, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country.

Illustrative photo of pangasius fillets, a Vietnamese export to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada unlock new cooperation opportunities

Vietnam has become an increasingly important partner for Canada, not only as a major trading and manufacturing economy in Southeast Asia but also as an active ASEAN member and Chair of the CPTPP Commission in 2026.

Can Giuoc Power Company (PC Tay Ninh) workers inspect the electrical system at the Can Giuoc 110kV substation. (Photo: VNA)

Measures to be taken to remove barriers for power investment

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to submit a revised Law on Electricity to the National Assembly at its October session, aiming to remove investment barriers and facilitate mobilisation of resources for power generation and grid development, said Deputy Minister Truong Thanh Hoai.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Localities committed to achieving 2026 growth targets

Localities nationwide hailed effective and flexible directions delivered by the Government so far this year, resulting in positive nine-month socio-economic growth, and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving targets set for the whole 2026 at an online Government-locality conference on October 3.

Minister-Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (File photo. Source: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms support for self-determination, decolonisation process

Vietnam consistently supports the universal objectives of the decolonisation process and the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, in line with the UN Charter, General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) and other relevant resolutions.

Illustrative Image

Vietnam congratulates Germany on Unity Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM urges high determination, clear roadmaps to achieve 2026 targets

Looking ahead to the final three months of the year, the Prime Minister asked ministries, sectors and localities to conduct specific assessments of the situation, clearly identify remaining difficulties and bottlenecks, and propose concrete and feasible solutions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) speaks at a Vietnam-Canada high-level business roundtable in Ottawa on September 25 (Photo: VNA)

Creating new drivers for Vietnam-Canada cooperation

The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership shows that Vietnam and Canada increasingly view each other not simply as trading partners, but as long-term partners in addressing economic, technological and regional challenges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chairs the working session (Photo: VNA)

Top leader asks for sports development to build national strength

The top leader applauded the efforts of ministries, sectors, localities, social organisations, coaches, athletes, experts in developing physical education and sports in recent times, stressing that Resolution No. 08 has provided an important political foundation for sports development over the past 15 years, while Conclusion No. 70 set important orientations for the new period.