Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 5

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 5

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5, with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam delivering the opening remarks.

In his opening remarks, General Secretary and President Lam said that the 14th National Party Congress set out major orientations and strategic goals, while the second and third plenums adopted important policies on Party building, personnel, development and national defence. The fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development. Read full story

- Vietnam’s industrial production continued its two-digit growth in the third quarter of 2026, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) estimated to rise 14.8% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

In the first nine months of 2026, IIP increased 12.3% year-on-year, the highest nine-month growth since 2019. Manufacturing and processing expanded 12.9%, continuing to serve as the main driver of overall industrial growth. Read full story

- In the 39th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), released in March 2026, Ho Chi Minh City climbed 11 places from 95th to 84th. In the latest GFCI 40, released by the City of London's leading commercial think-tank Z/Yen and the China Development Institute (CDI) in September 2026, the city scored 692 points, gaining 17 places and 27 points from the previous edition.

This was the second-largest rise in the global rankings in the latest assessment, behind only Denmark's Copenhagen, which climbed 19 places. In Southeast Asia, Ho Chi Minh City currently ranks behind Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, but ahead of Da Nang, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila. Read full story

- The Better Choice Awards 2026 Gala in Hanoi on October 4 honoured winners across 45 categories, recognising Vietnamese-made artificial intelligence solutions, businesses building national platforms, and technology products and vehicles that contribute to improving consumers’ lives.

Broadcast live on the Government Portal, the gala was a key activity in response to the National Innovation Day 2026. Read full story

- All 10 members of Vietnam’s two teams won medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026), securing six golds and four silvers.

The gold medalists were Nguyen Tuan Kiet from Nguyen Hue High School for Gifted Students; Le Gia Hong Minh from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Le Ba Tuan Viet from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Le Quang Tri from the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City; and Nguyen Quang Dung and Mai Van Khanh from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province. Read full story

- The second Cultures of the World Festival 2026 concluded at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on October 4 after four days of vibrant cultural activities that left lasting impressions on local residents and domestic and international visitors.

The closing ceremony saw the attendance of Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh; Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh; ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions, among others. Read full story./.

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