All Vietnamese students win medals at IOAA 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – All 10 members of Vietnam’s two teams won medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026), securing six golds and four silvers.



The gold medalists were Nguyen Tuan Kiet from Nguyen Hue High School for Gifted Students; Le Gia Hong Minh from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Le Ba Tuan Viet from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Le Quang Tri from the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City; and Nguyen Quang Dung and Mai Van Khanh from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province.



Three silver medalists – Bui Nguyen Hong Quan, Tran Minh Thai and Nguyen Truong Chinh – are from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, while Dinh Quang Dung is from Vinh Phuc High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho province.



The achievement reflected rigorous selection and training, as well as the efforts of students, coaches, experts and teachers. It also highlighted effective coordination among education management agencies, schools, research institutes and universities in identifying and nurturing young talent.





The organising committee awards gold medals to the winning contestants (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the closing ceremony on October 4, Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee and Head of the IOAA 2026 Organising Committee Vu Thu Ha said contestants competed in theoretical, team and telescope observation tests, as well as data analysis and planetarium-based tests.



The demanding tests required solid knowledge, independent and creative thinking, practical skills and teamwork, allowing contestants to demonstrate their talent, confidence and determination, she said.



Ha said scientists, experts and team leaders had ensured that all academic activities were conducted as scheduled in a serious, objective and fair manner. IOAA 2026 achieved its objectives while upholding the values of the international astronomy and astrophysics community and leaving memorable impressions in Hanoi.



She noted that Vietnamese Government leaders had highlighted the importance of discovering and nurturing young talent and expanding international cooperation in education and science at the opening ceremony. The event helped put this orientation into practice by giving students from Vietnam and other countries opportunities to exchange knowledge, develop their abilities and build lasting connections.



The organising committee presented 51 gold, 48 silver and 60 bronze medals, along with 22 consolation prizes. Two Iranian contestants received special awards for the highest overall score and the best performances in theoretical and practical components. Seven contestants won the team competition, while five teams received poster competition awards.



Held from September 25 to October 5, IOAA 2026 brought together 65 teams from 64 countries and territories and nearly 500 participants, including more than 300 contestants. Phenikaa University served as the main venue for academic activities and competition administration.



This was the first time Vietnam hosted the event, one of the major international academic competitions for high school students in astronomy and astrophysics.



The 2027 edition will be held in Türkiye./.