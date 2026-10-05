Society

Hanoi puts 28 more electric buses into operation

The new VinFast Green Bus vehicles, manufactured in 2026, have a capacity of 60 passengers. They are equipped with low floors for easier boarding, facilities for people with disabilities, air conditioning and other modern amenities to improve passengers’ comfort and travel experience.

Passengers board an electric bus on Minh Khai street in Hanoi. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Passengers board an electric bus on Minh Khai street in Hanoi. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) on October 5 put 28 medium-capacity electric buses into operation on routes 22A (Gia Lam Bus Station – Kien Hung Urban Area) and 22B (Giap Bat Bus Station – Do Nghia), replacing diesel-powered vehicles.

The move is expected to provide residents with greener transport options while contributing to the capital’s efforts to reduce emissions and build a modern, environmentally friendly public transport system.

The new VinFast Green Bus vehicles, manufactured in 2026, have a capacity of 60 passengers. They are equipped with low floors for easier boarding, facilities for people with disabilities, air conditioning and other modern amenities to improve passengers’ comfort and travel experience.

Transerco has also adjusted the operating schedule of route 22B from October 5. The service runs from 5am to 9pm from one end and from 5:05am to 9pm from the other, with a frequency of 23–35 minutes per trip.

The corporation said the deployment of electric buses on the two routes is part of its green transition roadmap through the end of 2026, with a target of a green fleet ratio of more than 51%.

Under Hanoi’s plan, all gasoline- and diesel-powered buses in the city are scheduled to be replaced with electric or other green-energy vehicles by 2030, with priority given to inner-city routes.

To achieve the target, Hanoi is working to develop support policies for transport operators, expand charging infrastructure at bus terminals and depots, and promote smart transport management, including interconnected e-ticketing and digital transport data.

The transition to electric buses is regarded as a key solution to reducing transport emissions and advancing Hanoi’s vision of green, smart and sustainable urban development./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #VinFast Green Bus #electric buses
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