Society

500-day campaign brings fallen soldiers closer to home

Information provided by local residents in Son La province helped authorities find the remains of two fallen soldiers after four days of searching. At Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, 701 sets of remains and 304 sets of personal items have been recovered, while in Ca Mau province, more than 3,000 unidentified graves have been excavated and biological samples collected.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7, checks and directs the search and collection of soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in July 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7, checks and directs the search and collection of soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in July 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers is being stepped up nationwide, with authorities working simultaneously to verify information from residents and wartime records, locate and recover remains, collect biological samples and accelerate DNA testing to return names and identities to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Information provided by local residents in Son La province helped authorities find the remains of two fallen soldiers after four days of searching. At Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, 701 sets of remains and 304 sets of personal items have been recovered, while in Ca Mau province, more than 3,000 unidentified graves have been excavated and biological samples collected.

In late September, based on information provided by residents of Cang Kieng village, Chieng Khoong commune, Son La province, authorities launched a search in a family garden where two soldiers believed to have died during the resistance war against French colonial rule were reportedly buried.

After four days of searching, on September 27, the remains of two soldiers were found, including skulls, leg and arm bones, teeth and several personal items, including a piece of shrapnel. Biological samples were also collected for DNA testing.

On October 1, the remains were commemorated and reburied at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Song Ma commune.

At Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, search teams continued working despite heavy rain. On October 1, the Martyrs' Remains Collection Team under the city Military Command found another 19 sets of remains, bringing the total recovered at the park to 701, including 668 individual sets and 33 sets from eight mass graves, along with 304 sets of personal items.

potal-da-phat-hien-quy-tap-371-bo-hai-cot-liet-si-tai-2-dia-diem-cua-thanh-pho-ho-chi-minh-8963976.jpg
The search and collection of soldiers' remains at the mass grave in Lac An 3 hamlet, Thuong Tan commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: published by VNA)

Heavy rain caused water to flood excavation pits and turned the soil muddy, making the search and recovery difficult. Personnel used high-capacity pumps to drain water, covered the sites with tarpaulins and continued manual excavation where necessary.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Ngoc Ha, head of the K74 Team, said the work continued regardless of the weather, with teams working through the day and night whenever remains were found.

Ho Chi Minh City has also completed the collection of biological samples at all 18 martyrs' cemeteries, obtaining 9,854 samples, of which 7,104 were suitable for DNA testing. Outside Le Thi Rieng Park, authorities have recovered five additional sets of remains in Thuong Tan commune.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and head of the city's steering committee on the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains, said the city would continue reviewing and supplementing records, lists and maps, while making use of archival sources and meeting historical witnesses, war veterans and local residents.

“As long as there is information, we must verify it; as long as there is a basis for a search, we must continue searching,” he said.

Accelerating DNA testing

The collection of biological samples is also underway in many other localities.

In Ca Mau, as of September 26, authorities had excavated 3,184 of 3,464 unidentified graves at 11 martyrs' cemeteries. The rate of successful biological sample collection reached 73.8%.

At the provincial Martyrs' Cemetery, eight specialist teams have been maintained for excavation and sample collection. Information from each excavated grave is recorded and samples collected in accordance with procedures before being sent to testing facilities. Ca Mau plans to transport the samples to Hanoi on October 5 for handover to DNA testing agencies.

The next crucial step is identifying the remains. At a September 14 meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, head of the National Steering Committee on the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains, the Ministry of Home Affairs reported that agencies had been tasked with completing DNA testing on 18,000 samples as part of the campaign. At the time of reporting, 210 samples had been tested and 10 cases correctly identified.

Testing facilities are handling a large volume of samples. The National Institute of Forensic Medicine has received 16,636 samples, the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine 35,776, and the Institute of Biology 37,610.

However, degraded DNA and limited access to reference samples remain major challenges. Many remains have been buried for decades in hot and humid conditions, while many relatives of fallen soldiers are elderly, in poor health or have died.

New technologies are being tested to address these difficulties.

The campaign also draws on wartime records and information from overseas sources. Data provided by the US organisation Mission POW-MIA indicated a possible mass grave containing the remains of 16 Vietnamese soldiers in Tan Lap hamlet, Ben Cau commune, Tay Ninh province.

At a September 16 workshop, Tay Ninh authorities compared the data with the combat history of the 429th Special Forces Brigade and found grounds to believe that an unexcavated mass grave may exist there. The province continues to call on veterans, former guerrillas, militia members, former combat personnel and local residents to provide information to help verify the case./.




VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #500-day campaign #fallen soldiers #ADN testing #Le Thi Rieng Park
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong at the handover ceremony of biological samples for identifying unknown martyrs at the city’s martyrs’ cemeteries. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up search for fallen soldiers

A major result has been the completion of biological sampling from remains at all 18 martyrs' cemeteries in the city, with 9,854 samples collected ahead of schedule. Of these, 7,104 samples were assessed as suitable for DNA testing.

Party Central Committee Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra examines a sample of a martyr’s remains, which has been carefully packaged in accordance with national standards. (Photo:VNA)

500-day campaign seeks witnesses, burial sites of 1968 Tet Offensive fallen soldiers

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command is calling on veterans, former Saigon commandos, historical witnesses, long-time local residents and relatives of fallen soldiers to provide any information related to the battles, the names of cadres and soldiers, and the military and commando units involved in the attacks during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Soldiers from the Dien Bien provincial Military Command offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers at A1 Martyrs’ Cemetery before exhuming remains to collect samples (Photo: VNA)

Population data, DNA technology aid efforts to identify fallen soldiers

Under the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Public Security, the ministry’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) has led efforts to review and standardise information on martyrs and their relatives, collect DNA samples from relatives, and build and manage a DNA database. It also coordinates with forensic agencies to compare DNA data and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

See more

The delegation from the Nanko patent attorney club of Japan and officials and judges of the People's Court of Hanoi - Region 2 pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan promote exchanges on law and justice

Speaking at the working session, Chief Judge of the People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 Hoang Ngoc Thanh said the meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to share practical experience in judicial activities, thereby enhancing mutual understanding of the laws and practices governing the settlement of IP-related cases in Vietnam and Japan.

Representatives of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Vietnamese Association in Hungary pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hungary friendship meeting promotes people-to-people exchanges

Vietnam always values and remembers the meaningful contributions made by Hungarian friends during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification. The sincere bonds nurtured across generations have provided a special foundation for the friendship between the two countries.

500-day campaign helps heal the wounds of war through meaningful acts

500-day campaign helps heal the wounds of war through meaningful acts

Three decades after establishing diplomatic relations, alongside figures on trade, investment, and increasingly broad cooperation frameworks, another quiet but profound change has taken place. People who once stood on opposite sides of the war are now working together to search for the missing, return memorabilia, share records and help Vietnamese families recover traces of loved ones that seemed to have been erased by time.

The An Giang Power Company and relevant units completed three key power projects in August. (Photo: VNA)

APEC 2027: Power infrastructure prepares for surging growth

Following directions from Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), the Southern Power Project Management Board, the An Giang Power Company and relevant units completed three key power projects in August, laying a solid foundation for long-term power supply in Phu Quoc one year ahead of the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.

​Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the National Committee for the Elderly Pham Thi Thanh Tra (L) presents gifts to the elderly. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Action Month for the Elderly kicks off in Hai Phong

Policies for older people should be integrated into broader strategies for socio-economic and human development, social security, and quality of life, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said, stressing the importance of early, long-term planning so that today’s generations can look forward to a healthy, active, and happy old age.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang in Da Nang on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Patriot Huynh Thuc Khang’s 150th birth anniversary marked in Da Nang

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, in his speech, called Huynh Thuc Khang an outstanding patriotic scholar of early 20th-century Vietnam. As a journalist, political activist and senior State leader, he combined patriotism, integrity, brainpower, courage, independent thinking and reform spirit.

A mass dance performance featuring the highest number of the elderly in 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam expands support for older people as population ages faster

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Chairwoman of the National Committee on the Elderly, said the focus has so far been mainly on attention, support and care for older people. It must now shift toward treating them as a resource and a driver of sustainable development.

Ha Dinh Huong, Standing Deputy Director General of VNMAC, speaks at the workshop in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam uses GIS for priority setting in post-war bomb, mine clearance

The study in Quang Ngai combines wartime bombing data, field survey results, population density, land-use planning and other socio-economic factors to develop priority maps. It demonstrates the potential of GIS to improve the efficiency of efforts to address the consequences of bombs, landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Vietnam.

Soldiers prepare to conduct the burial ceremony for the remains of a martyr at the Quang Tri Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri holds solemn memorial service for 30 martyrs

At the ceremony, delegates laid wreaths, offered incense, and observed a minute of silence in tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their youth and lives for national independence and freedom and the people’s happiness.

A view of Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway section passing through the mangrove forest in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

Corridor expressway links Mekong Delta with Long Thanh int’l airport

The 57.8-km expressway, invested in by Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), runs through the Mekong Delta province of Long An, Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai. Its endpoint connects with National Highway 51 and the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway, about 10 km from Long Thanh International Airport.

People have access to appropriate care, rehabilitation and support services within their communities (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to adapt to rapid population ageing, expand silver economy

The International Day of Older Persons 2026, themed “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives,” highlights the need to develop healthcare, social security, labour-market and social-service systems in response to increasing life expectancy. For Vietnam, rapid population ageing is not only a demographic issue but also a development challenge.