Vietnam, Algeria look to convert political trust into economic deals

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam and Algeria’s strong political trust and economic potential are set to foster more tangible cooperation, especially in areas like trade, investment, energy, oil and gas, and science and technology, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long said at a ceremony celebrating Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2) in Algiers on October 4.

Guests included Abdelkrim Benmbarek, Secretary General of Algeria's National Liberation Front (FLN), and Algerian Minister of Mujahideen and Rights Holders Abdelmalek Tacherift, along with diplomats, representatives of international organisations and members of the Vietnamese community in Algeria.

In his speech, Long said the two countries have complementary strengths, strong political trust and a friendship tested over time. Building on that history and their Strategic Partnership framework, bilateral relations have broad room to grow.

With determination and joint efforts, the countries can lift ties to a new level that benefits their people and supports peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.

The ambassador also briefed foreign guests and the Vietnamese community on the Party and State's main policy directions, including a target of average annual GDP growth of 10% or more in 2026-2030, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as the main drivers of a new growth model.

He said that for the first time, diplomacy and global integration have been identified as key regular tasks, adding that Vietnam will continue to follow its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, along with diversifying and multilateralising its external relations.

Vietnam will give top priority to ensuring and protecting national interests in line with the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, equality and mutual benefit. It will also seek to proactively and actively contribute to peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development as a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, and play an active role in addressing shared global and regional issues, he said.

He also expressed sincere thanks to the Algerian Government and people for their solidarity, support and friendship toward Vietnam, as well as diplomatic missions, partners and friends for their continued cooperation.

The event featured a screening of a documentary on Vietnam's development journey and a showcase of distinctive Vietnamese cuisine reflecting the country’s rich cultural identity./.