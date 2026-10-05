Politics

Vietnam seeks deeper security technology cooperation with Turkish partners

To deepen practical cooperation, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang suggested the two sides explore technology transfer and cooperation in producing equipment and vehicles serving national security, public order and safety.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vice Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of ICT Group Murat Kaya and Chairman of ANVI Group Adalat Bakhishov in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vice Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of ICT Group Murat Kaya and Chairman of ANVI Group Adalat Bakhishov in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang received Murat Kaya, Vice Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of ICT Group, and Adalat Bakhishov, Chairman of ANVI Group, both from Türkiye, in Hanoi on October 5, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in security technology and industry.

Welcoming the Turkish business leaders, Quang said the Ministry of Public Security always attaches importance to cooperation with capable and experienced international partners to access advanced technologies and solutions in support of building a regular, elite and modern People's Public Security force.

He noted that some units of the Vietnamese ministry have recently visited Türkiye to study, experience and assess products and solutions developed by ICT and ANVI. Such exchanges have helped both sides better understand their respective capabilities, products, demand and potential areas for future cooperation.

The minister said his ministry is accelerating science – technology application, digital transformation and the modernisation of the People's Public Security force. It is also studying solutions for data integration, security monitoring and early warning of safety risks, as well as technologies to protect detention facilities against emerging security challenges.

To deepen practical cooperation, he suggested that ICT and ANVI facilitate engagement between Vietnamese ministry units and leading Turkish security-industry companies. The two sides could explore technology transfer and cooperation in producing equipment and vehicles serving national security, public order and safety.

He also proposed continued experience sharing and discussions on smart detention facilities, centralised management and operations, digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as solutions to enhance the security and safety of detention facilities and address emerging threats, including those involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The ICT and ANVI executives expressed their appreciation for the ministry's orientations in science – technology application, digital transformation and modernisation.

They affirmed their willingness to share experience and introduce suitable technological solutions, while exploring cooperation in areas of common interest, including security industry, detention-facility management and safety, data integration, AI applications and responses to emerging security challenges.

They voiced confidence that the initial exchanges will provide a foundation for more practical and effective cooperation with the Ministry of Public Security, contributing to stronger Vietnam–Türkiye ties./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #security technology #security industry #Ministry of Public Security #ICT Group #ANVI Group #Luong Tam Quang Turkey Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) has a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Turkish President on UNGA 81 sidelines

Vietnam and Türkiye should also work towards the goal of 4 billion USD in bilateral trade by having Türkiye recognise Vietnam's market economy status, open their respective markets to each other and reduce trade barriers, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Turkish cooperatives open sourcing channel for Vietnamese businesses

The Vietnam Trade Office recommended that Vietnamese businesses in agriculture and food actively study cooperative networks in different localities in Türkiye and consider them an additional channel for accessing raw materials, processing partners, and distribution networks.

See more

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi

Vietnam is reforming its organisational apparatus, operating a two-tier local administration system, promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, and accelerating digital transformation. These are not merely organisational changes, but a systemic transformation requiring comprehensive innovation, from problem identification and policy design to coordination and implementation.

The opening session of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum

General Secretary and President To Lam said that the fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances comprehensive international integration

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura (standing) in the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders. (Photo: VNA)

Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) receives Palestinian Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa in Hanoi on October 3. (Photo; VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives newly accredited ambassadors

Welcoming the ambassadors, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country.

Illustrative photo of pangasius fillets, a Vietnamese export to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada unlock new cooperation opportunities

Vietnam has become an increasingly important partner for Canada, not only as a major trading and manufacturing economy in Southeast Asia but also as an active ASEAN member and Chair of the CPTPP Commission in 2026.

Can Giuoc Power Company (PC Tay Ninh) workers inspect the electrical system at the Can Giuoc 110kV substation. (Photo: VNA)

Measures to be taken to remove barriers for power investment

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to submit a revised Law on Electricity to the National Assembly at its October session, aiming to remove investment barriers and facilitate mobilisation of resources for power generation and grid development, said Deputy Minister Truong Thanh Hoai.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Localities committed to achieving 2026 growth targets

Localities nationwide hailed effective and flexible directions delivered by the Government so far this year, resulting in positive nine-month socio-economic growth, and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving targets set for the whole 2026 at an online Government-locality conference on October 3.