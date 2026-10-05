Sci-Tech

Public security ministry eyes AI, cyber training ties with Canada's Concordia University

Concordia is ready to step up exchanges with the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's training and research facilities to identify areas that fit both sides' strengths and needs and gradually turn training and research opportunities into concrete initiatives, said Prof. Graham Carr, Concordia University's President and Vice-Chancellor.

The working session between Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang and Prof. Graham Carr, Concordia University's President and Vice-Chancellor, in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The working session between Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang and Prof. Graham Carr, Concordia University's President and Vice-Chancellor, in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Concordia University's strengths in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data and digital technologies match the training, research and capacity-building needs of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security and could make a practical contribution to Vietnam-Canada ties, said Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

Speaking at a working session in Hanoi on October 5 with Prof. Graham Carr, Concordia University's President and Vice-Chancellor, Quang said Vietnam and Canada have wide room to expand cooperation in education, science and technology. He congratulated the university on signing a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training during the visit.

He praised the results of a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation's official visit to Canada on September 23-25.

According to him, the university holds strengths in AI, cybersecurity, data governance, Internet of Things, digital technologies and smart systems, as well as extensive experience in training skilled workers and leaders. Those fields are increasingly important to security and order as digital transformation and technological change accelerate.

The ministry views science-technology, innovation and digital transformation as key to improving state management of security and order, preventing and combating emerging forms of crime, he said, adding that it also places particular emphasis on developing a highly qualified workforce and deepening ties between its training and research facilities and the world’s leading foreign universities and technology companies.

On specific cooperation areas, Quang said the Academy of Security Engineering and Technology would be a suitable focal point to turn bilateral ties into concrete activities.

First, the two sides could explore a formal mechanism between the two educational establishments through a specific agreement or cooperation plan. Quang proposed that Concordia name a focal point to work directly with the academy, through the ministry's Department of Foreign Relations, on schemes covering AI application for security and order, cybersecurity and risk management, and digital investigation and forensics.

Beyond training, he stressed the need for research projects with direct practical use for Vietnam's public security forces. The two sides could select several pilot topics, including AI application in crime risk analysis and early warning, data analysis for crime prevention, technologies supporting digital investigations, protection of critical information systems, and data-driven decision-support systems.

Another important area, he said, is exchanges among lecturers, experts, doctoral researchers and trainees. The ministry hopes Concordia will help its officials, lecturers and trainees attend short-term courses, exchanges, academic conferences and research groups, and it welcomes Concordia professors and experts to Vietnam for teaching, research and experience sharing.

Quang said he hopes Concordia and the ministry's training establishments will soon hold direct talks to identify specific projects that can start in the near term, turning broad directions into substantive activities. The ministry is ready to facilitate the process and direct relevant agencies to coordinate, he said.

Carr, in reply, lauded the ministry's focus on workforce training, scientific research and the adoption of new technologies, and backed the cooperation areas outlined by the host.

Concordia is ready to step up exchanges with the ministry's training and research facilities, first and foremost the academy, to identify areas that fit both sides' strengths and needs and gradually turn training and research opportunities into concrete initiatives, he said./.​

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