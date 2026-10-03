Sci-Tech

WIPO innovation report viewed through Resolution 57 perspective

He said the GII 2026 results should be viewed in the broader context of Vietnam’s implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key breakthroughs and major drivers for developing modern productive forces and enhancing economic competitiveness.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's delegation holds a discussion with representatives of the WIPO's Advisory Committee on Enforcement. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's delegation holds a discussion with representatives of the WIPO's Advisory Committee on Enforcement. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Following the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)’s release of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Switzerland interviewed Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, on October 1, about the report and its implications for Vietnam.

According to the ambassador, GII 2026, the 19th edition of WIPO’s flagship annual report, assesses the innovation capabilities of 139 economies. For Vietnam, the notable point is not merely its one-place rise in the ranking. The country ranks 35th globally in innovation outputs, compared with 54th in inputs, showing that it continues to generate relatively strong innovation results from its available resources.

WIPO also highlighted a long-term achievement: India and Vietnam are the only two economies to have maintained innovation performance above expectations for their level of development for 16 consecutive years, the longest period among all economies covered by the index. In its presentation of GII 2026, WIPO again placed Vietnam among the fastest-advancing middle-income economies and noted the expanding research and development capabilities of middle-income economies, including Vietnam.

Another notable point was WIPO Director General Daren Tang’s reference to a Vietnamese molecular diagnostics company when discussing the emergence of science-intensive start-ups that commercialise research results in fields such as biotechnology, advanced materials, semiconductors, robotics and medical technology. The example demonstrated that such businesses are emerging beyond traditional scientific hubs.

Within ASEAN, Singapore ranked fifth globally, followed by Malaysia at 34th, Vietnam at 43rd, Thailand at 44th, the Philippines at 52nd and Indonesia at 55th. WIPO noted that these economies are deeply integrated into regional and global value chains, although their strengths differ. Malaysia ranks 17th globally in high-tech manufacturing, the Philippines 18th in ICT services exports, and Indonesia 26th in late-stage venture capital deals. Vietnam ranks 34th in unicorn valuation relative to the size of its economy and fifth globally in mobile app creation.

Dung said the report shows that Vietnam’s model of trade openness, investment attraction, high-tech manufacturing and participation in international supply chains has produced tangible results. However, moving from around the 40th position towards the leading group will increasingly depend on the country’s ability to turn manufacturing activities into domestically retained knowledge, develop its research workforce, increase the number of Vietnamese-origin patents, improve university quality and encourage domestic businesses to engage more deeply in R&D.

He said the GII 2026 results should be viewed in the broader context of Vietnam’s implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key breakthroughs and major drivers for developing modern productive forces and enhancing economic competitiveness.

The report, he noted, reflects the spirit of Resolution 57: beyond increasing resources for science, technology and innovation, the key is to turn those resources into products, technologies, businesses and tangible economic value. WIPO’s recognition of Vietnam’s high-tech exports, high-tech manufacturing and creative products demonstrates that the country has developed certain capabilities to connect innovation with markets and global value chains./.

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#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #WIPO innovation report #Resolution 57 perspective
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