Vietnam, Laos step up efforts to deepen cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam and heads of Vietnamese representative missions in the country on October 5 congratulated Saleumxay Kommasith on his election as Prime Minister of Laos, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to grow in a deep, substantive and effective manner.



The Vietnamese delegation conveyed a congratulatory letter and a flower basket from Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to his Lao counterpart.



Tam extended warm congratulations to PM Saleumxay Kommasith, saying his election reflected the trust of the Lao Party, State and people in his contributions to national construction and development and to the strengthening of the special relationship between Laos and Vietnam.



The ambassador expressed his belief that with his mettle, experience and capacity, the new PM will lead the Lao Government in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, contributing to building a peaceful, independent, democratic, united and prosperous Laos.



"Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the Vietnam-Laos special relationship," he stressed.



He expressed his hope that in his new position, PM Saleumxay Kommasith will continue to direct ministries, sectors and localities to effectively implement agreements reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, as well as cooperation agreements between the two Governments, helping bilateral cooperation become increasingly substantive, practical and effective across various fields. The Lao PM, also a Politburo member, expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their valuable and wholehearted support and assistance to Laos during the struggle for national liberation in the past and in national construction and development today.



He said that Vietnam's support had accompanied him throughout his various positions and affirmed that he would continue to inherit and promote the achievements of cooperation between the two Parties and States.



He pledged to work closely with Vietnamese leaders and direct relevant agencies of the two countries to effectively implement high-level agreements, cooperation programmes and projects, turning commitments into practical results and bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.



Such efforts, he said, would contribute to further strengthening the Vietnam-Laos relationship so that it remains special, exemplary, loyal and pure and is an invaluable common asset of the two nations. On the same day, Tam also delivered congratulatory letters and flower baskets from Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Sonexay Siphandone, newly-elected President of the Lao National Assembly.



Earlier, the ambassador and heads of Vietnamese representative missions in Laos came to offer congratulations to Thongsavan Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on his election to the Politburo of the LPRP Central Committee.



Tam also conveyed a congratulatory letter and flower basket from Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung to Thongsavan Phomvihane.



The ambassador said the election reflected the Lao Party and State's recognition of his significant contributions to national protection, construction and development, particularly in external relations.



Tam expressed his hope that Thongsavan Phomvihane will continue to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant Vietnamese agencies to effectively implement cooperation agreements between the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, as well as between the two foreign ministries.



He also discussed issues related to Party and bilateral cooperation and preparations for upcoming visits to Laos by high-ranking Vietnamese leaders.



Thongsavan Phomvihane thanked Tam and Trung for their congratulations, saying the gesture reflected the longstanding friendship and close bonds between Laos and Vietnam.



He affirmed that throughout his career, he has been deeply aware of the importance of the Laos-Vietnam special relationship and pledged to continue safeguarding and nurturing the unique ties.



He affirmed that Laos will continue working to make bilateral cooperation Vietnam substantive, practical and effective in all fields , benefiting the people of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

VNA