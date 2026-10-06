Politics

Prime Minister to pay official visits to Laos, Cambodia

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation on official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8 to 10.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. Photo: VNA
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation on official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8 to 10.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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