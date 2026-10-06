Prime Minister to pay official visits to Laos, Cambodia

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation on official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8 to 10.
The visits will be made at the invitations of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam offers congratulations to newly elected leaders of Laos
During the second session of the 10th Lao NA on October 5, Sonexay Siphandone was elected President of the Lao NA, and Saleumxay Kommasith elected Prime Minister of the country.