Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 6

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a music show in Hanoi on October 5 to rally support for women and children with serious illnesses who face particularly difficult circumstances.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and guests at the music show (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee co-hosted the event to mark the union's 96th anniversary and Vietnam Women's Day, both on October 20. Read full story

- Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 5 for a delegation of the Hungarian Workers’ Party led by its President Gyula Thürmer, who is on a working trip to Vietnam from October 4-10.

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The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

The host conveyed best wishes from General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam to the delegation. He praised years of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and countries, stressing that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always value and are grateful for the selfless, wholehearted and faithful support of Hungarian communists and people to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and in the current national construction and defence. Read full story

- President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, arrived in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

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Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Panama Nguyen Van Hai. Read full story

- The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will take place on November 6-7 in Gia Lai province, focusing on solutions to strengthen connectivity and create new growth momentum for the logistics sector, particularly in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

Themed “Connecting Highland Logistics with Global Value Chains,” the forum will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant agencies. Read full story

- Hanoi's total state budget revenue in the first nine months of 2026 was estimated at nearly 567.6 trillion VND (21.8 billion USD), or 87.3% of the full-year target and up 5.9% from a year earlier.

Local budget expenditure was estimated at 170.760 trillion VND, up 86.8%, with development spending rising 2.8-fold year-on-year. Read full story

- A total of 15,401 samples of fallen soldiers' remains were transported from the South to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification on October 5, in an effort to identify those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

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Officers and soldiers of the Air Defense - Air Force Service perform a salute as the remains of martyrs from localities within Military Region 9 are unloaded from the aircraft at Gia Lam military airfield in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The samples were handed over to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine following a ceremony held by the Air Defence – Air Force Service in coordination with Military Region 9 and the People's Committees of Can Tho, Dong Thap, An Giang, Vinh Long and Ca Mau. Read full story

- The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the theme “Inclusive Governance in the New Era of Development: System Transformation, Innovation, and Future-Ready Government”.

Hosted by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and organised by the Academy of Public Administration and Governance, the three-day forum brings together more than 500 delegates, including nearly 300 international participants, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations, experts, scholars and authors from more than 20 countries and territories, as well as leaders of central agencies, local administrations, academies, universities, research institutes and businesses in Vietnam. Read full story

- More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era, a press briefing heard on October 5.

The conference will be jointly organised by the National Assembly's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security as part of efforts to continue implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, and Government Resolution No. 30/NQ-CP dated February 24, 2026./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on October 1

☀️ Morning digest on October 1

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The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi

Vietnam is reforming its organisational apparatus, operating a two-tier local administration system, promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, and accelerating digital transformation. These are not merely organisational changes, but a systemic transformation requiring comprehensive innovation, from problem identification and policy design to coordination and implementation.

The opening session of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum

General Secretary and President To Lam said that the fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances comprehensive international integration

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President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura (standing) in the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders. (Photo: VNA)

Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) receives Palestinian Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa in Hanoi on October 3. (Photo; VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives newly accredited ambassadors

Welcoming the ambassadors, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country.

Illustrative photo of pangasius fillets, a Vietnamese export to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada unlock new cooperation opportunities

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Can Giuoc Power Company (PC Tay Ninh) workers inspect the electrical system at the Can Giuoc 110kV substation. (Photo: VNA)

Measures to be taken to remove barriers for power investment

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to submit a revised Law on Electricity to the National Assembly at its October session, aiming to remove investment barriers and facilitate mobilisation of resources for power generation and grid development, said Deputy Minister Truong Thanh Hoai.