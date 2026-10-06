☀️ Morning digest on October 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a music show in Hanoi on October 5 to rally support for women and children with serious illnesses who face particularly difficult circumstances.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and guests at the music show (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee co-hosted the event to mark the union's 96th anniversary and Vietnam Women's Day, both on October 20. Read full story



- Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 5 for a delegation of the Hungarian Workers’ Party led by its President Gyula Thürmer, who is on a working trip to Vietnam from October 4-10.

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

The host conveyed best wishes from General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam to the delegation. He praised years of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and countries, stressing that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always value and are grateful for the selfless, wholehearted and faithful support of Hungarian communists and people to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and in the current national construction and defence. Read full story



- President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, arrived in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Panama Nguyen Van Hai. Read full story



- The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will take place on November 6-7 in Gia Lai province, focusing on solutions to strengthen connectivity and create new growth momentum for the logistics sector, particularly in the Central and Central Highlands regions.



Themed “Connecting Highland Logistics with Global Value Chains,” the forum will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant agencies. Read full story



- Hanoi's total state budget revenue in the first nine months of 2026 was estimated at nearly 567.6 trillion VND (21.8 billion USD), or 87.3% of the full-year target and up 5.9% from a year earlier.



Local budget expenditure was estimated at 170.760 trillion VND, up 86.8%, with development spending rising 2.8-fold year-on-year. Read full story



- A total of 15,401 samples of fallen soldiers' remains were transported from the South to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification on October 5, in an effort to identify those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

Officers and soldiers of the Air Defense - Air Force Service perform a salute as the remains of martyrs from localities within Military Region 9 are unloaded from the aircraft at Gia Lam military airfield in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The samples were handed over to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine following a ceremony held by the Air Defence – Air Force Service in coordination with Military Region 9 and the People's Committees of Can Tho, Dong Thap, An Giang, Vinh Long and Ca Mau. Read full story



- The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the theme “Inclusive Governance in the New Era of Development: System Transformation, Innovation, and Future-Ready Government”.



Hosted by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and organised by the Academy of Public Administration and Governance, the three-day forum brings together more than 500 delegates, including nearly 300 international participants, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations, experts, scholars and authors from more than 20 countries and territories, as well as leaders of central agencies, local administrations, academies, universities, research institutes and businesses in Vietnam. Read full story



- More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era, a press briefing heard on October 5.



The conference will be jointly organised by the National Assembly's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security as part of efforts to continue implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, and Government Resolution No. 30/NQ-CP dated February 24, 2026./. Read full story