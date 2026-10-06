Hanoi’s development spending surges 2.8-fold in nine months

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi's total state budget revenue in the first nine months of 2026 was estimated at nearly 567.6 trillion VND (21.8 billion USD), or 87.3% of the full-year target and up 5.9% from a year earlier.

Local budget expenditure was estimated at 170.760 trillion VND, up 86.8%, with development spending rising 2.8-fold year-on-year.

Domestic revenue remained the largest contributor to the city's total, at an estimated 528.66 trillion VND, or 86.7% of the annual target and up 4.6% year-on-year, according to a report on Hanoi's socio-economic performance in the third quarter and first nine months released by the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Export-import revenue reached over 33.82 trillion VND, or 92.4% of the target and up 26.7%, while crude oil revenue was about 2.5 trillion VND, or 71.4% of the target and up 18.8%.

Among domestic sources, revenue from the non-state industrial, commercial and service sector totaled 133.99 trillion VND, 94.1% of the annual target and up 29.9%. Foreign-invested enterprises contributed nearly 34.35 trillion VND, or 81.4% of the target and up 33.9%. State-owned enterprises generated 63.38 trillion VND, or 75.9% of the target and up 1.1%.

Some revenue streams already topped their full-year targets. Land-use fees totaled 85.04 trillion VND, 2.6% above the annual estimate and up 2.1% year-on-year. Dividends and after-tax profits hit 105.96 trillion VND, 5.2% above the target, even as they fell 13.7% from a year earlier.

Strong gains in some areas were offset by declines elsewhere. Personal income tax revenue was 44.46 trillion VND, 64% of the annual target and down 8%. Registration fees totaled 5.82 trillion VND, or 57.1% of the target and down 3.2%, while land and water surface lease revenue was 11.93 trillion VND, or 79.5% of the target and down 5.5%. Fees and charges brought in 24.52 trillion VND, or 81.7% of the target and up 24.9%.

Total local budget spending in the nine months stood at 72.3% of the annual estimate. Development investment reached 111.69 trillion VND, or 88.6% of the target and 2.8 times the level of the same period in 2025. Regular expenditure was 58.95 trillion VND, or 73.4% of the target and up 13.3%.

Within regular expenditure, spending on education, training and vocational education totaled 20.42 trillion VND, or 74.1% of the target and up 15.1%. Social security spending hit 8.34 trillion VND, or 78.7% of the target and up 57.7%, while spending on health, population and family affairs was 3.46 trillion VND, or 79.7% of the target and up 23%.

For the rest of the year, Hanoi plans to rely on public investment as a direct driver of economic growth. The city will review remaining capital allocation plans and pinpoint projects able to disburse funds and generate construction output in the fourth quarter, with priority to transport projects, urban railways, bridges, technical infrastructure and drainage systems.

The city will also work to clear obstacles to key projects, including site clearance, resettlement, relocation of technical infrastructure, construction materials and procedures./.​