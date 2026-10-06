Business

Malaysian economist upbeat about Vietnam’s growth outlook

Among ASEAN’s “Fabulous Five”, namely Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Vietnam demonstrates how industrial depth and effective investment can underpin rapid growth, Shan Saeed said, noting strong investment momentum.

Part of Khanh Hoa province in central Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Part of Khanh Hoa province in central Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Shan Saeed, Chief Economist at Malaysia-based property technology group IQI Juwai, said the latest economic figures of Vietnam have surpassed his earlier forecast of 7–8% growth for 2026 and warranted an upgrade to its growth outlook.

Vietnam’s GDP grew 9.95% year on year in the third quarter of 2026, well above the median forecast of 8.65% in a Bloomberg survey, bringing nine-month growth to 9.01%.

Among ASEAN’s “Fabulous Five”, namely Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Vietnam demonstrates how industrial depth and effective investment can underpin rapid growth, he said, noting strong investment momentum.

He cited the National Statistics Office under the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance as reporting that total disbursed investment across society surpassed 3.1 quadrillion VND (119.2 billion USD) in the first nine months, up 15.1% year on year, compared with 11.6% in 2025.

Manufacturing and construction remained the main growth drivers, with third-quarter GDP growth accelerating to 9.95% year on year, from 8.15% in the first quarter and 8.81% in the second quarter.

Foreign investors are also turning commitments into actual operating capacity. Registered FDI reached 50.36 billion USD in the first nine months, up 76.4% year on year, while disbursed FDI hit 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month figure in five years. Manufacturing and processing attracted the largest share of newly registered FDI, at 13.38 billion USD, or 45.8% of the total.

vnanet-shan-saeed.jpg
Shan Saeed, Chief Economist at Malaysia-based property technology group IQI Juwai (Photo published by VNA)

Saeed forecast Vietnam’s fourth-quarter growth at 9–10% year on year, making annual growth of above 9% increasingly achievable.

Infrastructure development, manufacturing momentum and domestic consumption would support the outlook, he said.

Macroeconomic stability remains a key test. Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.62% month on month in September, while average CPI increased 4.52% in the first nine months and core inflation rose 4.26%.

Meanwhile, total foreign trade reached 888.02 billion USD in the first nine months, up 30.4% from a year earlier. Exports rose 24.5%, and imports increased 36.7%.

The economist said Vietnam’s opportunity lies in turning the current investment wave into sustained productivity gains. Capital is driving the expansion, disbursement is demonstrating its momentum, while policy discipline will be key to sustaining it./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Malaysia #Vietnam's growth outlook #Shan Saeed #Vietnam’s GDP #ASEAN’s Fabulous Five Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

A new urban project is under construction in Nam Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam posts GDP growth of 9.95% in Q3

In the first nine months, Vietnam's GDP was estimated to increase 9.01% from the same period last year. Agriculture, forestry and fisheries grew 4.02%, contributing 5.35% to overall gross value added growth; industry and construction rose 11.21%, contributing 49.62%; and services expanded 8.69%, contributing 45.03%.

An automated robot operates on the production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city. (Photo:VNA)

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years.

A modern production line processing frozen mango products for export at ANTESCO, Chau Phu commune, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 7.8% in nine months

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports maintained growth momentum in the first nine months of 2026 despite continued volatility in global markets, reaching 56.3 billion USD, up 7.8% year on year. The sector posted a trade surplus of 16.9 billion USD, an increase of 7.4%.

See more

Automobile production at the Honda Vietnam factory in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s auto market accelerates amid growing electrification trend

According to data released by PwC in late September, total vehicle sales across the six ASEAN-6 markets, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, reached about 1.755 million units in the first half of 2026, up 11% year on year. Vietnam recorded the highest sales growth in the group at 31.1%, followed by Indonesia at 15.9% and Thailand at 15.1%.

The headquarters of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (Photo: VNA))

VIFC-DN gradually establishes position on global financial centre map

According to Dang Dinh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the VIFC-DN Executive Agency, the ranking marks an important milestone, reflecting the foundations that VIFC-DN and Da Nang authorities are gradually building to connect with international capital flows, institutions and markets.

Quy Nhon Port, located in Quy Nhon Bay of Gia Lai province, offers highly favourable conditions for vessel anchoring and cargo handling throughout the year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 to be held in early November

The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will take place on November 6-7 in Gia Lai province, bringing together management agencies, local authorities, associations, experts and businesses to identify opportunities and challenges and discuss logistics development solutions suited to the new period.

VCCI Chairman Ho Sy Hung speaks at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum (VCSF) 2026 in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s corporate sustainability forum calls for new growth paradigm

Breakthrough growth and sustainable development should be pursued as a shared journey in which the State creates an enabling environment, localities support businesses, enterprises take the pioneering role, science and technology provide momentum, and society as a whole participates.

Khanh Hoa province is rolling out infrastructure projects for the Van Phong Economic Zone. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa targets green, smart marine economy

The province aims for average annual GRDP growth of 11-12% during 2026-2030, with the digital economy accounting for 35% of GRDP and total factor productivity contributing more than 55% to growth. Labour productivity is expected to rise by an average of 11% annually.

Comb honey produced using Le Loc Quan’s interlocking-frame technique is well regarded for its quality and popular in the Korean market (Photo: VNA)

Scientific initiatives add value to Vietnamese farm produce

In 2026, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee honoured 42 “Scientists for Farmers” and presented 24 “Farmers’ technical innovation” awards for initiatives developed from practical production needs. The recognised works demonstrate the growing role of science and technology in improving production efficiency, increasing the value of farm produce and helping farmers access new markets.

Shoe sole production at Kepai Co., Ltd. (a Japanese-invested enterprise) in Tan Kim Industrial Park (Tay Ninh) (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh expands industrial space to attract investment

To date, Tay Ninh has 3,234 domestic investment projects with total registered capital of nearly 800 trillion VND and 2,152 FDI projects with total registered capital exceeding 27 billion USD, ranking seventh nationwide in FDI attraction.

The Thu Thiem peninsula, an area positioned as the core of Vietnam's international financial centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam revises scheme to improve sovereign credit rating by 2030

Under the decision, Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, while building a competitive and effective governance system and a dynamic economy driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Rooftop solar power system at Kizuna JV Joint Stock Company in Tan Kim Industrial Park (Can Giuoc commune, Tay Ninh). (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power development falls short of target: deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai noted that rooftop solar power has several advantages, including short construction time, limited land requirements and reduced transmission losses. The Government has therefore promoted its development amid rapidly rising electricity demand, projected to increase by around 10% annually.

Intensive shrimp farming zone of Vietnam Clean Seafood JS Company. (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture, forestry, fishery sector continues to underpin economy

The performance reflected relatively broad-based growth, with fisheries, livestock farming and perennial crops emerging as key drivers. These areas helped the sector continue to underpin the economy, safeguard food security and contribute to exports, Dau Ngoc Hung, head of the NSO’s agriculture, forestry and fishery statistics division, said at a press conference in Hanoi on October 3.

Shoppers at the Vietnamese goods section of Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s CPI rises 4.52% in first nine months of 2026

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on October 3, NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong said the CPI in September rose 0.62% from the previous month, mainly due to higher domestic fuel prices following global energy price movements and tuition fee increases at some universities and private schools for the new academic year.