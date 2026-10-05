Society

Vietnamese students in Australia promote innovation, knowledge links

For the 2026–2028 tenure, the SVAU will continue placing students at the centre of its activities, strengthen its organisation and network, and promote digital transformation and innovation.

The Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia (SVAU) for 2026–2028 (Photo: VNA)
The Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia (SVAU) for 2026–2028 (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – The Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia (SVAU) held its fourth congress for the 2026–2028 tenure in Canberra on October 4, bringing together 93 delegates from seven state-level and 27 university-level associations representing more than 30,000 Vietnamese students across Australia.

The event was attended by Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to Australia Nghiem Xuan Hoa, representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy, Vietnamese agencies and partners, and student delegates.

Lam Tung, a member of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and representative of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association, along with representatives of Vietnamese students' associations in other countries and several Vietnamese localities joined online.

The congress reviewed the SVAU's 2024–2026 tenure, during which its network expanded, digital transformation was accelerated, and activities became more closely aligned with students' needs for skills, scholarships, internships, employment, and networking.

The “Five-Good Student” movement remained a highlight. Five students received the central-level title for the 2024–2025 academic year. Meanwhile, 45 others won the Australia-level title and four collectives were recognised at the same level for 2025–2026.

The SVAU also stepped up scientific research and innovation, connecting Vietnamese students, researchers and young intellectuals in Australia with development needs at home.

The AURORA Academic Research and Innovation Competition in 2025 and 2026, together with the 2026 Young Vietnamese Intellectuals in Australia Forum, provided platforms for students, scientists, experts, universities, research institutes and businesses to exchange ideas and seek cooperation.

The congress acknowledged challenges including uneven activities among member associations, difficulties in developing young successors, as well as inconsistent digital transformation and data management.

Lam Tung praised the SVAU's achievements and called for an expanded network, more effective student engagement and continued innovation in its activities. He stressed that the movement should focus not only on titles but also on creating an environment for students to develop their capabilities and contribute to the homeland, particularly in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

For the 2026–2028 tenure, the SVAU will continue placing students at the centre of its activities, strengthen its organisation and network, and promote digital transformation and innovation. Its new message is: “Vietnamese Students in Australia – Strong in Identity, Rich in Aspiration, Pioneering in Innovation, Connecting Knowledge, Building the Nation”.

The congress elected a 27-member Executive Committee, a nine-member Secretariat and an eight-member Inspection Committee. Vu Khac Gia Bao was elected Chairman of the SVAU for 2026–2028, supported by four vice chairpersons.

The new Chairman said the association will translate the congress's resolution into practical programmes and activities, strengthen its network and deepen connections among Vietnamese students across Australia.

The congress also presented certificates of merit to four member organisations in New South Wales, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and Western Australia, as well as 21 individuals, in recognition of their contributions during the 2024–2026 tenure.

The congress marked a new chapter for Vietnamese students in Australia, with a stronger focus on knowledge, innovation, connectivity and practical contributions to national development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Australia #Vietnamese students in Australia #overseas Vietnamese #Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia Australia Vietnam
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