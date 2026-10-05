National conference to promote Vietnamese cultural values

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era, a press briefing heard on October 5.



The conference will be jointly organised by the National Assembly's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security as part of efforts to continue implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, and Government Resolution No. 30/NQ-CP dated February 24, 2026.



Deputy Chairman of the committee Trieu The Hung said culture has always held a special position in the cause of national construction, defence and development.



In the new development period, the task is not only to preserve and promote cultural values but, more importantly, to transform them into resources, endogenous strength and a direct driving force for national development, he said.



The organising committee said the conference will examine ways to ensure that values forged throughout the nation's history continue to nurture people, strengthen social cohesion and generate new resources for development, describing this as an issue of both strategic importance and urgent practical significance.



National development in the new era requires breakthrough and strategic policies to address shortcomings, seize opportunities, overcome challenges and advance cultural development. Such efforts also aim to enhance the position and stature of Vietnamese culture, in line with the development of a socialist-oriented country with a long-standing cultural and civilisational heritage, while enabling Vietnam to make a meaningful contribution to human civilisation.



Providing information at the briefing, Lieutenant General Phan Xuan Tuy, Director of the Political Academy of the People's Public Security, said the event will be attended by National Assembly leaders and around 200 delegates representing Party and State agencies, National Assembly bodies, ministries and sectors, as well as experts, scientists and representatives of businesses in tourism, culture and cinema.



The organising committee has so far received 67 papers from agencies, organisations, experts and scientists, providing substantial theoretical and practical perspectives.



Tuy said discussions at the conference will focus on three main areas: breakthrough perspectives on developing and promoting Vietnamese cultural and human values and strength in the new era; existing “bottlenecks” in preserving and promoting cultural values in association with safeguarding cultural security; and proposals to improve policies and strengthen implementation to unlock resources and create new space and momentum for cultural development.



The organisers expects the conference to help translate the Party's viewpoints and policies into specific policies and laws, while addressing existing obstacles to building an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, enabling culture to become a source of endogenous strength, a driving force for national development and a foundation for national defence.



Recommendations and proposals from the conference will be compiled into a policy recommendations report for submission to the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and relevant agencies, with a view to promptly translating them into major policies and decisions on cultural development./.

VNA