Culture - Sports

Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation emerges as successful, dynamic, substantive model: Deputy FM

Over the past 50 years, Van noted that Vietnam has evolved from a member receiving support from UNESCO into a partner that proactively contributes to and initiates initiatives.

On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, a delegation from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conducted a field visit to the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province on October 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, a delegation from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conducted a field visit to the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province on October 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation is regarded by UNESCO and its member states as one of the organisation’s successful, dynamic, substantive and effective models of cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van told the press on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s cooperation with UNESCO (1976 - 2026).

Looking back over the past 50 years, Van noted that Vietnam has evolved from a member receiving support from UNESCO into a partner that proactively contributes to and initiates initiatives.

He highlighted four major aspects of the relationship.

First, Vietnam’s position within UNESCO mechanisms has steadily grown. The country has actively and responsibly undertaken a number of key positions within UNESCO mechanisms, including the General Conference, the Executive Board, the World Heritage Committee, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Second, Vietnam has also moved from participation to initiative-taking. A notable example is the “International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development” initiative proposed by Vietnam. It was adopted by the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in November 2025 with the support of 72 countries.

On September 4, 2026, it was subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, with 103 countries co-sponsoring the resolution and designating 2027-2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the international community has a dedicated decade for culture, demonstrating that Vietnam is not only an active member but also has the capacity to put forward initiatives and build consensus at the global level, according to the Deputy FM. Third, political trust between Vietnam and UNESCO has increasingly deepened. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to UNESCO headquarters in Paris in October 2024 was the first by a CPV leader to UNESCO, transmitting a strong message of Vietnam’s commitment to multilateralism and cultural dialogue.

During her second official visit to Vietnam in June 2025, then UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay described Vietnam as one of UNESCO’s most active members and a “success story” in the preservation and promotion of heritage values. UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany is expected to pay an official visit to Vietnam in early December this year.

vnanet_potal-ra-mat-du-an-am-nhac-cong-dong-pho-ben-doi-tren-thanh-pho-am-nhac-unesco-8565409-1.jpg
The "Pho Ben Doi" (Street by the Hill) Music Project serves as a community platform helping Da Lat fulfill the international commitments made upon joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of Music - a status recognised in October 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Fourth, the relationship has also produced tangible results. As of September 2026, Vietnam had 79 titles and heritage pieces inscribed or recognised by UNESCO, with such designations present across all 34 provinces and cities. In 2025 alone, Vietnam secured seven new UNESCO titles, the highest number in many years.

These recognitions are not merely sources of national pride, but have also become drivers of sustainable development in many localities, while contributing to the common heritage of humanity.

Looking ahead to the next 50 years, the Deputy FM outlined four major priorities for Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation.

A key focus will be Vietnam’s role in implementing the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development 2027-2036. As the initiator, Vietnam will work closely with UNESCO, the lead agency for its implementation, together with the core group and partners, to translate the resolution into action.

The priorities are integrating culture into development policies, promoting cultural industries and the creative economy, and linking heritage education with sustainable livelihoods.

Vietnam will actively campaign for, run for and effectively fulfill its roles as a member of key UNESCO mechanisms, thereby enhancing the country’s image and standing while safeguarding its national interests.

Another focus is to support ministries, sectors and localities in preparing, promoting and protecting UNESCO nomination dossiers. The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO is currently supporting 23 localities in advancing 48 dossiers covering different types of UNESCO designations.

The objective, however, is not simply to secure more UNESCO titles, but to turn heritage into a resource for socio-economic development and a source of national soft power. Vietnam also plans to take a more proactive role in proposing initiatives and hosting substantive UNESCO activities of international stature. From September 28 to October 1, 2026, the country co-hosted with UNESCO the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, which brought together 250 Vietnamese and international delegates and resulted in the adoption of the Hanoi Document.

The dialogue marked the first time that the region’s perspectives, knowledge and practices concerning authenticity were brought together in a single document, with implications for the entire implementation cycle of the World Heritage Convention.

From now until the end of the year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO will coordinate with ministries, sectors and localities to organise the International Conference on the ASEAN+4 Global Network of Learning Cities and the Conference reviewing the Network of Marine and Island Biosphere Reserves, both scheduled for November 2026.

Vietnam will also welcome UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on an official visit and sign the Vietnam-UNESCO Cooperation Agreement for 2026-2030 in December.

If the past 50 years have represented a journey of Vietnam’s integration and contribution, the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development will open a new chapter in which Vietnam moves towards co-shaping the global cultural agenda, Van concluded./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation #UNESCO #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van #cultural industries
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