Culture - Sports

Hanoi launches activities celebrating first Vietnam Culture Day

Activities in response to the first Vietnam Cultural Day aim to further promote Hanoi as a major cultural centre of the country and contribute to building a “cultured, civilised and modern” capital city.

Representatives attend the launch of activities marking the first Vietnam Culture Day. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives attend the launch of activities marking the first Vietnam Culture Day. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi on October 3 launched activities marking the first Vietnam Culture Day in the capital, under the theme “Thang Long-Hanoi, a thousand years of civilisation - A kaleidoscope of Vietnamese colours.”

Held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune, the event aims to celebrate Hanoi’s cultural traditions while promoting the diversity of Vietnam’s ethnic cultures and encouraging public participation in preserving and enjoying cultural values.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha said Vietnam Culture Day, observed annually on November 24, underscores the importance of bringing cultural values deeper into everyday life. She called on local authorities, artists, artisans and residents to contribute to heritage preservation, cultural creativity and the promotion of Vietnamese and Thang Long-Hanoi culture.

Nguyen Huu Thinh, Vice Chairman of the Ba Vi commune People's Committee highlighted the role of local communities in safeguarding heritage. The mountainous commune, home to Kinh, Muong and Dao ethnic groups, plans to preserve traditional festivals, customs, folk arts and indigenous knowledge, while digitising heritage materials and linking cultural preservation with tourism and livelihoods.

The launch ceremony opens a series of activities through November 24. On October 3-4, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is hooting exhibitions, performances and cultural experiences, with 20 booths showcasing Hanoi’s craft villages, OCOP products and specialties.

The "Vietnam Culture Day in Hanoi" programme is scheduled for November 21-24 around Hoan Kiem Lake, featuring cultural exchanges and promotional activities.

Hanoi will also sign cooperation agreements with 10 provinces and cities to strengthen efforts to preserve and promote Vietnam’s diverse cultural heritage.

The response activities aim to further promote Hanoi as a major cultural centre of the country and contribute to building a “cultured, civilised and modern” capital city./.

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