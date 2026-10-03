Culture - Sports

Hanoi festival showcases Vietnamese and world cultures

Through diverse cultural experiences, the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 highlights culture as a bridge connecting people, promoting mutual understanding and supporting international cooperation and sustainable development.

Hanoi festival celebrates Vietnamese and global cultures (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi festival celebrates Vietnamese and global cultures (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 is bringing together the cultural colours of Vietnam and 50 countries, turning the capital into a vibrant space for cultural exchange from October 1-4.

Held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the festival features traditional costumes, music, handicrafts, cuisine, folk games and cultural experiences under the theme “Converging Heritage – Shaping the Future.”

vnanet_potal-sac-mau-van-hoa-the-gioi-ron-rang-tai-hoang-thanh-thang-long-9063374.jpg
A culinary space showcasing signature dishes from around the world. (Photo: VNA)

Cultural spaces featuring Laos, Cuba, Belgium and other countries offer visitors a chance to explore traditional crafts, food, costumes, architecture and performing arts. Visitors can also join international cooking workshops, try traditional costumes and enjoy performances by Vietnamese and international artists.

The festival also serves as a platform for artists, young people and cultural representatives from different countries to meet, exchange experience and learn from one another. Representatives from Laos, China and Belgium highlighted the role of cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation.

Li Tiansheng, head of the External Relations Office of the Guangxi Arts University and head of the Guangxi (China) art troupe, said he was honoured to represent China at the festival, which provided an opportunity for young people and artists from different countries to meet, interact and learn from one another.

Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and standing deputy head of the festival’s organising committee, said the event coincides with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam joining UNESCO (1976-2026).

She said the festival marks an opening activity for the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development 2027-2036, an initiative proposed by Vietnam and recently adopted by the UN General Assembly. The event is expected to create new opportunities for cultural dialogue, cooperation and creative initiatives.

vnanet_potal-sac-mau-van-hoa-the-gioi-ron-rang-tai-hoang-thanh-thang-long-9063394.jpg
A vibrant display of diverse cultures creates a unique space for cultural exchange. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s festival extends beyond the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to the Hoan Kiem walking street and the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, featuring parades, traditional costume showcases and cultural exchange programmes.

Through diverse cultural experiences, the festival highlights culture as a bridge connecting people, promoting mutual understanding and supporting international cooperation and sustainable development./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Hanoi #showcases #Vietnamese #world culture
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

International participants experience the Central Highlands cultural space. (Photo: VNA)

International friends impressed by Vietnamese culture

As part of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the festival organising committee, on October 2 hosted an international delegation on a tour of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune.

A performance at the Great National Unity Festival 2025 held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to hold Vietnamese Culture Day alongside National Great Unity Festival

Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026 on developing Vietnamese culture designated November 24 each year as Vietnamese Culture Day to honour traditional cultural values, foster patriotism, national solidarity and pride, and affirm culture as the spiritual foundation, endogenous resource and driving force for national development.

See more

Visitors explore the “Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future” space at the Hanoi Book Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

Hanoi Book Fair connects knowledge and technology

Hanoi Book Fair is not only a place where readers can discover good books, but also a space that inspires a spirit of learning; a place where the values of the past are connected with the knowledge of the present and the technologies of the future, helping develop human resources, cultural strength and a knowledge foundation for sustainable development.

Vietnam ranks sixth among the 10 countries with the fewest hurdles for digital nomad - Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Vietnam ranks sixth among easiest countries for digital nomad

Vietnam’s sixth-place ranking reflects a combination of factors directly related to daily life and work, as the study considered access to banking and healthcare services, Internet connectivity, living costs and potential disruptions, in addition to visa and administrative procedures.

The Vietnam National Traditional Theatre has launched "The Secret of the Magical Dynasty" show, marking the first time that three traditional Vietnamese theatrical genres -Tuong, Cheo, and Cai luong - have appeared together on the same stage (Photo: VNA)

First-ever Vietnamese Theatre Week to debut in Paris

The event will feature diverse performing arts, including water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, and traditional theatrical genres such as Tuong (classical opera), Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera).

The project to conserve, restore and rehabilitate Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is launched on September 29 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Document affirms Vietnam’s role in shaping int’l heritage standards: Deputy FM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO told the press that the event was the region's leading high-level policy dialogue, drawing world leaders and heritage experts. It tackled one of the core, long-term issues under the World Heritage Convention and produced four major outcomes.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang (centre) speaks at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 to feature major events

Speaking at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1, Vice Chairwoman of the Thai Nguyen provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Loan said the festival will honour generations of artisans, farmers, cooperatives and businesses that have helped preserve and develop the province’s tea brand.

The second Cultures of the World Festival runs from October 1 to 4, featuring the participation of 50 countries and international organisations. (Photo: VNA)

Cultures of the World Festival opens in Hanoi

Vietnam views culture as both the spiritual foundation of society and an important goal, driving force and resource for national development. The country is working to build an advanced culture imbued with national identity while actively absorbing the cultural quintessence of humanity and expanding international cultural exchange and cooperation.

A performance at the Thang Long - Hanoi Festival 2025 (Photo of the organising board)

Asia-Pacific dialogue – a showcase of Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation: Official

It also gave countries a platform to hear Vietnam outline its culture and heritage policies and its approach to tying cultural development to sustainable development. Participants discussed Vietnam's contributions to global efforts, including its proposal for an International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development for 2027-2036.

The UNESCO delegation visits the Trang An Landscape Complex by boat. (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO delegation explores Trang An heritage complex in Ninh Binh

The visit provided an opportunity for Ninh Binh to introduce and promote the outstanding landscape, natural, cultural and historical values of the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, as well as its people and outstanding universal value.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang (seventh, left) at the show. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ao dai collection shines at UPITS 2026

Inspired by this enduring beauty, “Sac Viet” blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each ao dai is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Vietnam's land and skies.