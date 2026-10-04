Vietnamese, Korean cultures showcased on Phu Quoc island

An Giang (VNA) — The Vietnam-Korea Cultural Day 2026 was held in the Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang province, on October 3 to celebrate the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Republic of Korea (1992-2026).



The event featured a range of cultural, tourism and culinary activities from the two countries.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Loan emphasised that the event is a chance for people from Vietnam and the RoK to meet, experience and appreciate each other’s cultural values, thereby fostering mutual understanding, respect and friendship.



She highlighted the event’s role in promoting cultural diplomacy and cultural soft power, while presenting culture as an endogenous resource for sustainable development. It also helps promote An Giang and Phu Quoc’s people, landscape and marine-island tourism potential to international visitors, while creating opportunities to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation.



Park Chan A, First Secretary at the Republic of Korea Embassy in Vietnam, described the event as a meaningful occasion to strengthen friendship and cultural exchanges between the two countries.



She noted that Phu Quoc, known as Vietnam’s “Pearl Island”, has become a popular destination for Korean tourists and visitors from around the world. The island will host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, providing a venue for discussions on economic cooperation and the future of the Asia-Pacific region.



The cultural day featured spaces promoting Korean tourism, cuisine, agricultural and food products, as well as cultural products and information. A themed exhibition, “Vietnam-Korea Through Books”, displayed publications, documents, newspapers and artworks highlighting the cultures and people of the two countries.



Meanwhile, the “Cultural Imprints of An Giang” exhibition introduced the province’s history and cultural heritage, including the Oc Eo-Ba The archaeological complex, national treasures preserved in the province, and the diverse cultural life of the Kinh, Cham, Khmer and Hoa communities.



An Giang also set up a space showcasing local economic potential and products, including signature products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme./.

VNA