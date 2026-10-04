“Colours of Five Continents” bring cultural vibrancy to Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi (VNA) - The “Colours of Five Continents” street festival brought together domestic and international art troupes, artists, artisans, local residents and visitors around Hoan Kiem Lake on October 3 evening as part of the second Hanoi World Cultural Festival 2026.



Themed “Heritage Convergence – Future Creation,” the festival provided a vibrant and open platform for cultural exchange, showcasing distinctive Vietnamese cultural values through ao dai, performing arts and street activities, while giving participating countries an opportunity to share and celebrate their cultural identities.



The “Colours of Five Continents” street festival brings together domestic and international art troupes, artists, artisans, local residents and visitors around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)

A highlight was a parade featuring more than 1,000 people in Vietnamese ao dai and traditional costumes from participating countries. The colourful procession created a vivid cultural tableau in the heart of the capital.



This year’s festival featured art troupes and cultural organisations from countries including Austria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Laos, Mongolia, Morocco, the Philippines, Spain, Ukraine, Peru, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.



International performances showcased a wide range of cultural heritage and artistic traditions, from Persian traditional music and folk dances from Mexico and Peru to traditional performing arts from the UAE and Taekwondo of the Republic of Korea.



They were joined by domestic lion and dragon dance troupes, traditional artists and performers, and women from Hanoi, as well as members of the Vietnam Ao Dai Cultural Club.



Addressing the event, Pham Tuan Long, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said artists and cultural practitioners from 18 countries have created a vibrant, open and emotional international cultural gathering.



He highlighted Hanoi as a millennium-old capital known for its dynamism and openness, noting that the city, recognised as a “City for Peace” and a “Creative City”, regards culture as a lasting bridge connecting people and promoting mutual understanding.



Through cultural exchange, people can gain deeper insight into one another’s history, traditions, lifestyles and core values, thereby fostering greater understanding of each country’s identity, he said.



According to Long, the street festival brought Vietnamese ao dai, traditional costumes, music, folk dances and performing arts onto the streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, turning art into an integral part of everyday life for residents and visitors.



The approach also helps promote the value of Hoan Kiem Lake, a Special National Relic and an iconic historical and cultural symbol of Hanoi, he said./.