Culture - Sports

Vietnamese cultural colours shine in Russia’s Far East

The event aimed to introduce Vietnamese culture, people, cuisine, tourism and economic potential to Russian people, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, trade, tourism and other fields

An art performance at “Vietnam Day in Russia’s Far East 2026” on October 3. (Photo published by VNA)
An art performance at “Vietnam Day in Russia’s Far East 2026” on October 3. (Photo published by VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok in coordination with the city authorities, held “Vietnam Day in Russia’s Far East 2026” on October 3, bringing Vietnamese cultural, economic and tourism highlights to local residents and international visitors.

The event, the first of its kind in Russia’s Far East, drew representatives from the Primorye and Vladivostok authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Primorye region, the diplomatic corps, the Primorye Friendship Association with Vietnam, the Vietnamese community, and a large number of local residents.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien highlighted the Far East as Russia’s gateway to the Asia-Pacific and a region with longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Russia. Vladivostok is also where President Ho Chi Minh visited three times, he noted.

The event aimed to introduce Vietnamese culture, people, cuisine, tourism and economic potential to Russian people, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, trade, tourism and other fields, Kien said.

He expressed his hope that the event would bring Vietnam closer to people in Vladivostok and the Far East through music, cultural activities, cuisine, folk games and stories about the country’s tourism and economic potential. It is also intended to highlight the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the sustainable development of Vladivostok and the region.

The cultural programme opened with a drum performance by students from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), followed by an “Ao Dai Festival – Colours of Vietnam” showcasing the development of the traditional Vietnamese dress from the ao tu than (four-panel dress) of the 17th century and ao ngu than (five-panel dress) of the 19th century to modern styles.

Vietnamese and Russian models presented a range of traditional ao dai, celebrating the elegance and distinctive beauty of Vietnamese culture.

The programme also featured Vietnamese folk dances, Vietnamese songs, a violin performance and a traditional martial art performance displayed by Vietnamese and Russian students and Russian artists.

Following the performances, visitors explored festival stalls and savoured Vietnamese specialties such as pho, nem, banh mi, coffee and dried fruit. They also experienced Vietnamese culture through traditional activities, including Dong Ho folk painting and bamboo dancing.

The event attracted strong interest from local authorities, residents, media and the Vietnamese community, helping deepen mutual understanding and expand cooperation between Vietnam and Russia’s Far East.

The success of the event is expected to pave the way for regular cultural exchanges and cooperation, bringing Vietnam’s people, culture and opportunities closer to international audiences, particularly in Russia’s Far East, and contributing to the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #“Vietnam Day in Russia’s Far East 2026” #Vietnamese culture Russia
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