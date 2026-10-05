Culture - Sports

VFF leader extends Kate wishes to Brahmanist Cham community

In her letter, Hoai She praised the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community for their contributions to upholding patriotic traditions, preserving cultural identity, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening great national unity.

Young girls perform a Cham dance throughout the ritual of carrying the attire of the goddess Po Sah Inu. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)
Young girls perform a Cham dance throughout the ritual of carrying the attire of the goddess Po Sah Inu. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Bui Thi Minh Hoai has sent a congratulatory letter to the Council of Brahmanist Cham Dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community on the occasion of the 2026 Kate Festival.

In her letter, Hoai praised the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community for their contributions to upholding patriotic traditions, preserving cultural identity, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening great national unity.

She expressed her belief that with their traditions of solidarity and patriotism and cultural values passed down through generations, the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community would continue to uphold their role, prestige and sense of responsibility.

She called on them to continue accompanying the Party, State and VFF, actively participating in patriotic emulation movements and contributing to building an increasingly prosperous country, while preserving and promoting the traditional cultural values of the Cham people, thus contributing to enriching Vietnam's advanced culture imbued with national identity.

On the occasion of 2026 Kate Festival and the community's New Year, Hoai wished the dignitaries and the entire community good health, peace and happiness and prosperity, as well as a warm and joyful festival./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Brahmanist Cham community #VFF #patriotic emulation movements
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