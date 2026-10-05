Culture - Sports

NA President attends music show in support of disadvantaged women, children

There are more than 30,000 women and children nationwide with serious illnesses, from poor or near-poor households, in need of care and support./.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and guests at the music show (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and guests at the music show (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a music show in Hanoi on October 5 to rally support for women and children with serious illnesses who face particularly difficult circumstances.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee co-hosted the event to mark the union's 96th anniversary and Vietnam Women's Day, both on October 20.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, was also present at the event, which also aimed to support plans to establish a hospital specialising in treating children with serious illnesses.

The show combined music, dance, visual imagery, lighting, documentaries and performing arts.

An initial review found more than 30,000 women and children nationwide with serious illnesses, from poor or near-poor households, in need of care and support./.

VNA
#VNHP #Madame Ngo Phuong Ly #To Lam Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on April 27 leads a delegation to visit and offer gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, armed forces heroes, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers receive gifts ahead of national holidays

Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Sach in Phu Ly ward, whose two sons died in wartime, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.

See more

Lieutenant General Phan Xuan Tuy, Director of the Political Academy of the People's Public Security under the Ministry of Public Security, provides information about the conference. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

National conference to promote Vietnamese cultural values

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era

Young girls perform a Cham dance throughout the ritual of carrying the attire of the goddess Po Sah Inu. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

VFF leader extends Kate wishes to Brahmanist Cham community

In her letter, Hoai She praised the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community for their contributions to upholding patriotic traditions, preserving cultural identity, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening great national unity.

Fireworks display at the closing ceremony of the second Cultures of the World Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Cultures of the World Festival closes, leaving impressions on visitors

The 2026 festival was particularly significant as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in UNESCO, marking five decades during which Vietnam has evolved from a country emerging from war into an active and responsible member, increasingly contributing initiatives to UNESCO and the international community.

An An Giang leader presents gift to Park Chan A, First Secretary at the Republic of Korea Embassy in Vietnam and Director of the Korean Cultural Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Korean cultures showcased on Phu Quoc island

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Loan emphasised that the event is a chance for people from Vietnam and the RoK to meet, experience and appreciate each other’s cultural values, thereby fostering mutual understanding, respect and friendship.

Traditional costumes from around the world come together, creating a vibrant multicultural space in the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

“Colours of Five Continents” bring cultural vibrancy to Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake

Themed “Heritage Convergence – Future Creation,” the festival provided a vibrant and open platform for cultural exchange, showcasing distinctive Vietnamese cultural values through ao dai, performing arts and street activities, while giving participating countries an opportunity to share and celebrate their cultural identities.

Hanoi festival celebrates Vietnamese and global cultures (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi festival showcases Vietnamese and world cultures

Through diverse cultural experiences, the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 highlights culture as a bridge connecting people, promoting mutual understanding and supporting international cooperation and sustainable development.

Visitors explore the “Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future” space at the Hanoi Book Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

Hanoi Book Fair connects knowledge and technology

Hanoi Book Fair is not only a place where readers can discover good books, but also a space that inspires a spirit of learning; a place where the values of the past are connected with the knowledge of the present and the technologies of the future, helping develop human resources, cultural strength and a knowledge foundation for sustainable development.

Vietnam ranks sixth among the 10 countries with the fewest hurdles for digital nomad - Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Vietnam ranks sixth among easiest countries for digital nomad

Vietnam’s sixth-place ranking reflects a combination of factors directly related to daily life and work, as the study considered access to banking and healthcare services, Internet connectivity, living costs and potential disruptions, in addition to visa and administrative procedures.

The Vietnam National Traditional Theatre has launched "The Secret of the Magical Dynasty" show, marking the first time that three traditional Vietnamese theatrical genres -Tuong, Cheo, and Cai luong - have appeared together on the same stage (Photo: VNA)

First-ever Vietnamese Theatre Week to debut in Paris

The event will feature diverse performing arts, including water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, and traditional theatrical genres such as Tuong (classical opera), Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera).

The project to conserve, restore and rehabilitate Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is launched on September 29 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Document affirms Vietnam’s role in shaping int’l heritage standards: Deputy FM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO told the press that the event was the region's leading high-level policy dialogue, drawing world leaders and heritage experts. It tackled one of the core, long-term issues under the World Heritage Convention and produced four major outcomes.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang (centre) speaks at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 to feature major events

Speaking at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1, Vice Chairwoman of the Thai Nguyen provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Loan said the festival will honour generations of artisans, farmers, cooperatives and businesses that have helped preserve and develop the province’s tea brand.

International participants experience the Central Highlands cultural space. (Photo: VNA)

International friends impressed by Vietnamese culture

As part of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the festival organising committee, on October 2 hosted an international delegation on a tour of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune.