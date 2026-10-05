NA President attends music show in support of disadvantaged women, children

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a music show in Hanoi on October 5 to rally support for women and children with serious illnesses who face particularly difficult circumstances.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee co-hosted the event to mark the union's 96th anniversary and Vietnam Women's Day, both on October 20.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, was also present at the event, which also aimed to support plans to establish a hospital specialising in treating children with serious illnesses.

The show combined music, dance, visual imagery, lighting, documentaries and performing arts.

An initial review found more than 30,000 women and children nationwide with serious illnesses, from poor or near-poor households, in need of care and support./.

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