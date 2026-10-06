Culture - Sports

Five Vietnamese films selected for 31st Busan International Film Festival

Vietnamese cinema is represented in four sections – the largest number featuring Vietnamese works to date.

Nguyen Phan Quang Binh’s “Ho linh trang si” (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor) is featured in A Window on Asian Cinema. (Photo published by VNA)
Nguyen Phan Quang Binh’s “Ho linh trang si” (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor) is featured in A Window on Asian Cinema. (Photo published by VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Five Vietnamese films have been selected for the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which opened in Busan, the Republic of Korea, on October 6.

This year’s festival marks a major milestone as BIFF has been recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) as one of the world’s leading “A-list” film festivals.

According to the festival’s organisers, BIFF is among 17 leading festivals recognised by FIAPF, alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice. It has also been included by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences among six festivals whose award-winning films are eligible for consideration for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, further enhancing BIFF’s international influence.

This year’s 10-day event features 247 films from 59 countries and territories, the highest number since 2019, including 95 world premieres.

Fourteen films from the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Taiwan (China) and Uzbekistan are competing for the Busan Award, with a seven-member jury headed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

Vietnamese cinema is represented in four sections – the largest number featuring Vietnamese works to date.

Director Nguyen Hoang Diep’s “1982” is competing in the Vision-Asia section. Ham Tran’s “Soi chi do” (Red Thread/The Third Eye) will have its world premiere in the Midnight Passion, while Le Bao’s “Thinh giac” (Hearing) and Nguyen Phan Quang Binh’s “Ho linh trang si” (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor) are featured in A Window on Asian Cinema. Nong Nhat Quang’s “Em be dong bong, em be ngao nghe, em be dau long” (Baby Jackfruit Baby Guava) will be screened in the Wide Angle: Documentary Showcase.

The festival will also honour Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh as Asian Filmmaker of the Year, while Hong Kong (China) director Ann Hui will receive the Camellia Award for her long-standing contributions to advancing women’s roles in cinema.

The Asian Contents & Film Market will be held from October 10 to 13, providing a platform for filmmakers, investors and distributors to connect and expand international cooperation./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #31st Busan International Film Festival #Vietnamese films #International Federation of Film Producers Associations
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