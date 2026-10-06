Multimedia

Videos

Ethnic minority culture thrives in Dien Bien

One of the largest ethnic communities in Dien Bien province, the Mong people continue to preserve their cultural identity through the sound of the khen, or panpipe, traditional clothing and long-standing customs. Today, these traditions are not only being passed down through generations but are also contributing to the development of community-based tourism.

#Ethnic minority culture #Dien Bien #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Mo Muong is a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation helps preserve Mo Muong cultural values

Digital transformation is emerging as an important solution to preserve and promote traditional cultural values at risk of fading, including Mo Muong, a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community.

Ethnic minority women rise through livelihoods

Ethnic minority women rise through livelihoods

With livelihood support policies and a willingness to embrace change, many ethnic minority women in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are becoming more economically independent. Successful models are helping raise incomes and boost women’s confidence.

See more

Data, traceability systems key to boosting exports

Data, traceability systems key to boosting exports

Finding ways to achieve double-digit economic growth without depleting natural resources or harming environmental quality was a major topic at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum 2026 in Hanoi on October 5.

Fallen soldiers return to their comrades

Fallen soldiers return to their comrades

After decades beneath the soil and forests, the remains of fallen soldiers recovered from different parts of Khanh Hoa province are finally being brought to their resting places.

Hanoi ranks first in 2026 Provincial Innovation Index

Hanoi ranks first in 2026 Provincial Innovation Index

Hanoi topped the 2026 Provincial Innovation Index (PII), retaining the leading position for the fourth consecutive year, according to results announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology at the 2026 National Innovation Day in Hanoi on October 4.

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Top leader receives newly accredited ambassadors

Top leader receives newly accredited ambassadors

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 3 the ambassadors of Palestine, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil and France, who presented their credentials and officially began their terms of office in Vietnam.

Pu Sam Cap captivates visitors to Lai Chau

Pu Sam Cap captivates visitors to Lai Chau

Blessed with spectacular caves and a cool climate year-round, the Pu Sam Cap cave complex is emerging as a popular destination for visitors to the mountainous westernmost province of Lai Chau. Beyond its pristine natural beauty, the site also carries historical and cultural values closely linked to the lives of ethnic communities in Vietnam’s north-western region.

Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth

Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth

Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift strongly from volume to quality-driven growth, strengthen linkages and define right markets and products to attract high-value visitors, creating new momentum for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness, said insiders.

Digital transformation brings cultural heritage closer to the public

Digital transformation brings cultural heritage closer to the public

As part of the “100 Days of Digital Transformation” campaign, Hanoi is stepping up the use of technology across all aspects of social life, with particular emphasis on preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Going beyond the digitisation of documents and materials, many traditional cultural spaces are experimenting with new ways to bring heritage from physical settings into the digital realm, making it accessible to a much wider audience.

Quang Ninh directs FDI towards high-tech manufacturing

Quang Ninh directs FDI towards high-tech manufacturing

FDI is being positioned as a driver of economic restructuring and higher-quality growth in Quang Ninh. In the first eight months of 2026, the northern province attracted nearly 1.13 billion USD in FDI. During the same period, processing and manufacturing grew by more than 31%, highlighting the sector’s growing role in the local economy.

Top leader calls for sports development to build national strength

Top leader calls for sports development to build national strength

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stressed that people’s health and physical fitness are an important component of national strength, calling for sports development to be integrated into the broader strategy for human development.

Phu Quoc strengthens power system ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc strengthens power system ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc is accelerating upgrades to its power infrastructure to ensure a reliable electricity supply for APEC 2027, as rising demand from major tourism, service and infrastructure projects puts greater pressure on the island’s power system.

Vietnam ramps up preparations for APEC 2027

Vietnam ramps up preparations for APEC 2027

Vietnam’s hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027 will provide an excellent opportunity for the Southeast Asian country to affirm its stature in a new era of development.

Japanese bank eyes deeper hi-tech cooperation with Vietnam

Japanese bank eyes deeper hi-tech cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam in emerging and strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is keen to deepen cooperation with digital transformation, green transition, robotics and energy.