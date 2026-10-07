Culture - Sports

Vietnamese theatre arts to take centre stage in France

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that Paris is chosen for its status as a major global cultural and artistic centre and the headquarters of UNESCO. The year 2026 also marks 50 years since Vietnam joined UNESCO.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (right) speaks at a press conference introducing the Vietnamese Theatre Week in France. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (right) speaks at a press conference introducing the Vietnamese Theatre Week in France. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam’s signature theatre forms, from water puppetry, cheo (traditional opera), tuong (classical drama) and cai luong (reformed opera) to spoken drama and contemporary dance, will be showcased in Paris from October 24-31 as part of the Vietnamese Theatre Week, themed “Vietnam en Scène” (Portrait of Vietnam).

The first event of its kind in France will bring together artists from major Vietnamese theatres, including the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the National Theatre of Traditional Arts of Vietnam, the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, the Da Nang Traditional Arts Theatre, the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre and the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, alongside French artists.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai said theatre is a bridge between artists and audiences, generations, traditions and contemporary creativity, as well as between cultures.

He noted that Paris is chosen for its status as a major global cultural and artistic centre and the headquarters of UNESCO. The year 2026 also marks 50 years since Vietnam joined UNESCO.

The programme will open with water puppetry performances in central Paris on October 24-25. On October 26, French director Anne Bouvier will stage Luu Quang Vu’s “The Soul of Truong Ba, the Skin of the Butcher” at the Theatre Marigny.

On October 27, Vietnamese-French director Olivier Dhenin Huu will present two operatic works, “The Golden Dragon” and “The Fisherman in the Teacup”, also at the Theatre Marigny. Contemporary dance will meet tuong, cheo and cai luong at performances on October 28 and 30.

The week will conclude on October 31 at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France with an exchange between Vietnamese and French artists and audiences.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the event would go beyond cultural promotion and open up new opportunities for artistic exchanges, residencies, co-productions, translation and joint creative projects between the two countries./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #France #Vietnamese theatre arts #Vietnamese Theatre Week #Vietnamese culture #UNESCO France Vietnam
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