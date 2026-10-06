Culture - Sports

Vietnamese, Panamanian first ladies bond over ethnic textiles at Hanoi cultural event

The two ladies were briefed on the cultural diversity of Vietnam's ethnic groups and shown traditional costumes, along with weaving, embroidery and pattern-making techniques preserved and handed down through generations. The materials, colours and patterns of the costumes reflect aesthetic values as well as stories of history, customs, traditions and the distinct identity of each community.

The Vietnamese and Panamanian first ladies experience cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese and Panamanian first ladies experience cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Madame Maricel Cohen de Mulino, spouse of Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, attended a cultural event showcasing Vietnam's ethnic minority groups at Van Lake, part of the Temple of Literature complex in Hanoi on October 6.

The two ladies were briefed on the cultural diversity of Vietnam's ethnic groups and shown traditional costumes, along with weaving, embroidery and pattern-making techniques preserved and handed down through generations. The materials, colours and patterns of the costumes reflect aesthetic values as well as stories of history, customs, traditions and the distinct identity of each community.

They met artisans and learned about several stages of making traditional handicrafts of the Ta Oi, Red Dao and Blue Hmong peoples, among others. They also watched demonstrations of indigo dyeing and making fabrics with beeswax-painted patterns, and heard about the meanings behind the motifs.

Madame Ly said she is proud to introduce her guest to the naturally sourced patterns, weaving materials and dyes used by Vietnam's ethnic communities.

Preserving heritage is not only about safeguarding artifacts and techniques from the past, but more importantly about creating conditions for those traditions to be practiced, developed and adapted to contemporary life, she said.

Supporting traditional handicraft groups, particularly ethnic minority women, people living in poverty and those with disabilities in remote and disadvantaged areas, helps create jobs and raise incomes. More fundamentally, it helps them revive crafts at risk of disappearing, such as brocade weaving, pottery, basketry and wood carving. It also supports them in designing products suited to modern markets, building management skills and taking their goods to international markets, and it encourages younger generations to keep learning and upholding the crafts, she said.

The Panamanian First Lady said she is delighted and particularly struck to see familiar patterns on Panamanian costumes in Vietnam. Although the two countries sit on different continents, tens of thousands of km apart, she noted similarities between the culture of Panama's indigenous communities, including the Mola art of the Guna people, and the use of colours, patterns and techniques in the traditional costumes of Vietnam's Mong, Dao and Thai people.

The two later sat down for tea, watched an "ao dai" (traditional long dress) show and exchanged views on the role of women in modern life, and culture in building community bonds and raising understanding among peoples.

At the close of the event, the guest said she is impressed by the richness of Vietnam's ethnic cultures and the efforts to keep traditional values alive in modern life. The host voiced her hope that Vietnam and Panama will hold more cultural and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to greater mutual understanding and friendship between their people./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Maricel Cohen de Mulino #ethnic cultures Panama Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio with Vietnamese children he met during his trip to a Vietnamese northern mountainous region (Photo courtesy of Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio)

People-to-people exchanges forge stronger Vietnam-Panama ties

The October 5-8 official visit to Vietnam by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse is expected to create new avenues for collaboration and open more doors for the people of the two countries to meet, for Vietnamese culture to become more familiar to Panamanians, and for Vietnamese people to have more opportunities to discover Panama.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and Panama President José Raúl Mulino (second, left) witness the exchange of an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama exchange cooperation documents witnessed by top leaders

The documents include an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama, an agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, and an MoU on tourism cooperation between the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Panama Tourism Authority.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama cast themselves as gateways between Southeast Asia and Latin America

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

See more

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

When history is told through human stories, using modern cinematic language and backed by adequate investment, films can both nurture patriotism and national pride and become competitive cultural industry products. This is also a way for cinema to help turn the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW into reality by transforming Vietnamese values into an internal resource and a source of national soft power.

Vietnamese athletes compete against Iran in the women’s team kata final in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

ASIAD 20 prompts Vietnam to sharpen focus on key sports

Vietnam’s gold medals came from karate and sepak takraw, reaffirming its strengths in sports with established traditions and focused investment. Meanwhile, bronze medals in canoeing and teqball showed potential in events where Vietnamese athletes are gaining international experience.

Lieutenant General Phan Xuan Tuy, Director of the Political Academy of the People's Public Security under the Ministry of Public Security, provides information about the conference. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

National conference to promote Vietnamese cultural values

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era

Young girls perform a Cham dance throughout the ritual of carrying the attire of the goddess Po Sah Inu. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

VFF leader extends Kate wishes to Brahmanist Cham community

In her letter, Hoai She praised the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community for their contributions to upholding patriotic traditions, preserving cultural identity, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening great national unity.

Fireworks display at the closing ceremony of the second Cultures of the World Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Cultures of the World Festival closes, leaving impressions on visitors

The 2026 festival was particularly significant as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in UNESCO, marking five decades during which Vietnam has evolved from a country emerging from war into an active and responsible member, increasingly contributing initiatives to UNESCO and the international community.

An An Giang leader presents gift to Park Chan A, First Secretary at the Republic of Korea Embassy in Vietnam and Director of the Korean Cultural Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Korean cultures showcased on Phu Quoc island

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Loan emphasised that the event is a chance for people from Vietnam and the RoK to meet, experience and appreciate each other’s cultural values, thereby fostering mutual understanding, respect and friendship.

Traditional costumes from around the world come together, creating a vibrant multicultural space in the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

“Colours of Five Continents” bring cultural vibrancy to Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake

Themed “Heritage Convergence – Future Creation,” the festival provided a vibrant and open platform for cultural exchange, showcasing distinctive Vietnamese cultural values through ao dai, performing arts and street activities, while giving participating countries an opportunity to share and celebrate their cultural identities.

Hanoi festival celebrates Vietnamese and global cultures (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi festival showcases Vietnamese and world cultures

Through diverse cultural experiences, the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 highlights culture as a bridge connecting people, promoting mutual understanding and supporting international cooperation and sustainable development.

Visitors explore the “Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future” space at the Hanoi Book Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

Hanoi Book Fair connects knowledge and technology

Hanoi Book Fair is not only a place where readers can discover good books, but also a space that inspires a spirit of learning; a place where the values of the past are connected with the knowledge of the present and the technologies of the future, helping develop human resources, cultural strength and a knowledge foundation for sustainable development.

Vietnam ranks sixth among the 10 countries with the fewest hurdles for digital nomad - Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Vietnam ranks sixth among easiest countries for digital nomad

Vietnam’s sixth-place ranking reflects a combination of factors directly related to daily life and work, as the study considered access to banking and healthcare services, Internet connectivity, living costs and potential disruptions, in addition to visa and administrative procedures.