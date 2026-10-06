Tanzanian businesses seek greater cooperation, investment opportunities with Vietnam

Dar es Salaam (VNA) – Vietnam and Tanzania have significant potential to expand trade and investment, boost joint production and participate more deeply in regional value chains by leveraging their complementary strengths in markets, production, resources and geo-economic positions, heard a forum on prospects for economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries held in Dar es Salaam on October 5.

Speaking at the forum, Daudi Riganda, Investment Promotion Manager at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), highlighted Tanzania’s strategic location in East Africa, its connectivity with regional markets and its potential for development in various sectors, including agriculture, minerals, energy, industry, logistics and services.

These advantages provide a favourable foundation for Tanzania to strengthen cooperation with international partners, with Vietnam representing a market and partner with considerable potential, Riganda said.

He noted that Vietnam, with a large and growing market, increasing production capacity and an extensive network of free trade agreements, could offer Tanzanian businesses opportunities to access the Vietnamese market as well as markets covered by Vietnam’s trade partnerships.

Attending the forum during his working visit to Tanzania, Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien said the two economies were highly complementary. Tanzania has strengths in natural resources, agriculture, energy, its domestic market and its strategic position in East Africa, while Vietnam has advantages in manufacturing and processing, high-tech agriculture, electronics, telecommunications and international trade.

Two-way trade reached around 400 million USD in 2025, while trade turnover in the first eight months of 2026 increased 25.7% year-on-year.At a meeting with Vice President Dien on the sidelines of the event, several Tanzanian businesses inquired about Vietnam’s investment environment and policies, tax policies, sectors in which Vietnam is seeking cooperation, and procedures for Tanzanian businesses to identify partners and establish cooperation with Vietnamese companies.



Other businesses expressed interest in finding import-export partners for raw materials and minerals and sought information on official channels through which they could connect with Vietnamese companies.

Dien discussed and clarified issues related to Vietnam’s policies and development orientations. He also said the Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania is ready to serve as a focal point to support and connect businesses from the two countries.

The interest shown by Tanzanian businesses reflects increasingly concrete demand for market information and cooperation with Vietnam, opening up prospects for more substantive and effective economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The forum was jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania, as part of the programme of activities of the Vietnamese National Assembly delegation attending the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU 153) and conducting bilateral activities in Tanzania.

Earlier the same day, the delegation met with Halotel staff, the Tanzanian branch of Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group./.

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