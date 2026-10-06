Dang Huynh Uc My named to Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia list for second consecutive year

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Fortune has officially announced its 2026 Most Powerful Women Asia list, recognising 100 of the most influential women in Asia for their outstanding impact across the region’s business community.

Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My – Chairlady of AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company, HOSE: SBT) – has been named to the list for the second consecutive year, following her recognition in 2025.

Her back-to-back recognition by Fortune marks a period in which AgriS has accelerated the transformation of its growth model, evolving from an agricultural production platform into a high-tech agriculture business while expanding its capabilities in research, processing, trade, data, and international resource connectivity.

According to Fortune, honourees are selected based on the scale and performance of their businesses, their capacity for innovation, their leadership influence, and their broader impact on their industries and society. The list recognises women leaders who are driving meaningful change across Asia’s business landscape. Vietnam has five representatives on the 2026 list, spanning industrial technology, food, telecommunications, retail and healthcare, and agriculture and food.

With more than 20 years of experience in finance and agriculture, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My has guided AgriS toward an integrated agricultural value chain model that connects raw material regions, technology, data, processing, capital, trade, and markets. The company currently develops more than 200 product lines across key agricultural categories including sugarcane, coconut, banana, rice, and pineapple, serving the domestic market and nearly 80 international markets.

According to its audited financial statements for FY2025-2026, AgriS recorded consolidated net revenue of 26.733 trillion VND, achieving 101% of its target; profit before tax reached nearly 911 billion VND, while profit after tax exceeded 846 billion VND.

Alongside business expansion, AgriS has continued to strengthen its innovation capabilities and international connectivity. On September 16, 2026, the company launched the AgriS Global Innovation Center in Singapore, designed to connect R&D, technology, production capabilities, capital, and market insights, thereby accelerating the development and commercialisation of agricultural solutions.

Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My speaks at the Vietnam-Australia Tech Connect Forum 2026, promoting stronger collaboration among government, research institutes, universities, and businesses to expand innovation partnerships across international value chains.

Commenting on how Vietnamese enterprises can strengthen their competitiveness, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My emphasised that the true value of international integration lies in the ability to turn global connections into tangible development capabilities.

Reflecting on her continued recognition by Fortune, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My said: “This recognition is not about me as an individual. It reflects how Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly being recognised as strategic partners, rather than simply suppliers to the world. The role of entrepreneurs is to turn participation in international networks into meaningful connections with partners, technology, capital, knowledge, and markets.”

“A single advantage in natural resources or production is not enough to create long-term competitiveness. Value is created when businesses connect production with data, technology, capital, knowledge, trade, and markets within an integrated system,” she added.

According to Ms. My, this is also one of the major challenges facing Vietnamese agriculture. The world is placing increasingly high demands on food supply that is safe, stable, transparent, and sustainable. Vietnam has strong advantages in production and raw material resources, yet the next phase of growth will depend on its ability to transform those advantages into higher value-added products, greater technological content, and stronger international competitiveness.

“Vietnam may previously have been known as an agricultural production hub, but in the next phase, it should be recognised for its ability to create higher value from agriculture. Growth is not about producing more, but about generating more value from the same raw materials, the same hectare of land, and the same unit of capital,” she emphasised.

Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My also believes that agricultural enterprises play a key role in connecting the different links in the value chain, from farmers and suppliers to financial institutions, technology providers, processors, and markets. When the flows of goods, data, and capital are connected seamlessly, production advantages can be translated into stronger supply capabilities, greater capital efficiency, and higher value creation.

From this perspective, she believes Vietnamese agriculture should be viewed as an important growth space for the economy, directly linked to innovation, green growth, and national competitiveness.

“Vietnam can be the ‘kitchen of the world’, but the greater value lies in mastering the technology, standards, and brands behind that kitchen. Vietnam needs to evolve from being a country strong in agricultural production into one that is strong in creating value from agriculture,” Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My shared.

She has also articulated this perspective in the book “Right to Win – Vietnam Agriculture’s Path to Winning: How AgriS and Betrimex Participate in Global Supply Chains,” published in September 2025. The book focuses on how Vietnamese enterprises can build competitiveness through governance, technology, sustainable development, and deeper participation in global value chains.

Being named to the Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia list for two consecutive years marks an important milestone in Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My’s leadership journey. It also reflects a broader shift among a new generation of Vietnamese entrepreneurs - from leveraging existing advantages to building new capabilities, from being suppliers to becoming partners capable of co-creating value, and from pursuing corporate growth to contributing to the competitiveness of the wider economy.

Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My was recognised in the Most Powerful Women Asia 2025 list at the Fortune Innovation Forum 2025, connecting with more than 300 global business leaders and policymakers.

With the goal of supporting the development of the business community and contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable development journey, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My also holds a number of roles beyond corporate leadership. She currently serves as Vice Chairlady and Southern Chief Representative of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME), a member of the International Advisory Council of Singapore Management University (SMU) in Vietnam, a member of the Strategic Advisory Council for Science, Technology and Innovation of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (SACSTI), an Executive Committee member of the Vietnam National Data Association (NDA), and a member of YPO Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA).

She is also the editor-in-chief of “Right to Win – Vietnam Agriculture’s Path to Winning: How AgriS and Betrimex Participate in Global Supply Chains,” which presents a vision for taking Vietnamese agricultural products to global markets through a comprehensive ESG strategy, drawing on her experience leading two major agricultural enterprises, AgriS and Betrimex.

AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company, HOSE: SBT) provides comprehensive high-tech agricultural solutions and develops a circular agricultural ecosystem built around three pillars: AgTech, FoodTech and FinTech, underpinned by ESG principles.

AgriS develops and operates a circular commercial value chain with more than 200 product lines spanning key agricultural categories including sugarcane, coconut, banana, rice and pineapple. Its products serve the domestic market and are exported to nearly 80 international markets.

AgriS’ portfolio covers raw materials, processed products and value-added solutions that meet international standards for quality, traceability and sustainable development.

AgriS has consistently been included in the VNSI20, comprising 20 listed companies with leading sustainability performance in Vietnam’s capital market./.