Business

HNX-listed stocks to move to HoSE from December 28

The transferred stocks will begin trading on HoSE on December 28, bringing all listed stocks onto a single exchange.

Outside the headquarters of the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Outside the headquarters of the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Stocks currently listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) will have their final trading session there on December 23 before moving to the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on December 28.

The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) has announced the transfer schedule as part of the restructuring of Vietnam’s stock market.

The stocks will be suspended from trading on December 24 and 25 to facilitate the transfer. Trading on HoSE and other markets operated by HNX will continue as normal during this period.

The transferred stocks will begin trading on HoSE on December 28, bringing all listed stocks onto a single exchange.

HNX currently has 299 listed stocks, with total market capitalisation exceeding 460 trillion VND (17.7 billion USD) as of September 30.

Companies currently listed on HNX include Sunshine Group (KSF), Thaiholdings (THD), National Citizen Bank (NVB), Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Hanoi Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (BHN), MB Securities (MBS), Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PVI Holdings (PVI) and Tasco JSC (HUT).

Following the transfer, the functions of the two stock exchanges will be more clearly separated.

HoSE will focus on organising trading in stocks, fund certificates and covered warrants. HNX, meanwhile, will focus on the bond market, derivatives and UPCoM.

HNX is also oriented towards developing the carbon credit market, establishing a capital trading market for innovative start-ups and researching the development of additional financial products.

The transfer will also result in some changes to trading mechanisms for the stocks moving from HNX.

The current daily price fluctuation band on HoSE is 7%, compared with 10% on HNX.

HoSE currently has 430 listed stocks, with total market capitalisation exceeding 8.5 quadrillion VND.

The concentration of all listed stocks on HoSE is being carried out under the Ministry of Finance’s roadmap for restructuring Vietnam's stock market.

VNX has asked listed companies, market members and investors to proactively prepare for the transfer process./.

VNA
#Vietnam’s stock market #HoSE #Hochiminh Stock Exchange #Vietnam Stock Exchange #VNX #Hanoi Stock Exchange
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