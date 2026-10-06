Reference exchange rate inches up 2 VND on October 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,645 VND/USD on October 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,927 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,363 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks increased compared the October 5 trading session.



At 8:25 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,810 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,190 VND/USD, up 20 VND from the previous session./.

VNA