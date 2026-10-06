Politics

Second working day of 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum

The fourth plenum of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued its second working day in Hanoi on October 6.

At the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum. (Photo: VNA)
At the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The fourth plenum of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued its second working day in Hanoi on October 6.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam chaired the morning session, where delegates met in the plenary hall to discuss a proposal for the CPV Central Committee's resolution on strengthening Party building and rectification. The resolution aims to build a clean, strong, and comprehensive political system which is able to meet the country's development requirements in the new era.

They also reviewed five years of implementing Resolution 28-NQ/TW, issued by the 13th CPV Central Committee on November 17, 2022, which called for continued renewal of the Party's leadership and governance methods toward the political system in the new period.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of Resolution 26-NQ/TW, issued by the 12th CPV Central Committee on May 19, 2018, which focused on building a contingent of officials at all levels, particularly strategic-level cadres, with the qualities, capabilities and credibility to meet the requirements of their tasks.

In the afternoon, delegates broke into groups to discuss a proposed national strategy for attracting talents into key sectors in support of sustainable national development.

They also discussed rules on Party members' involvement in investment and business activities. The rules aim to replace Regulation 15-QD/TW, issued by the 10th CPV Central Committee on August 28, 2006, which covered Party members' engagement in private-sector economic activities.

Another item on the agenda was a set of regulations on Party inspection, supervision and discipline, which will replace Regulation 21-QD/TW, dated April 11, 2026, on the same subject.

The CPV Central Committee will continue its agenda on October 7./.

VNA
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