Politics

Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders meet the press following talks

Both sides agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. They also plan to continue negotiating agreements on investment protection, aviation and other areas to create a more favourable framework for expanding cooperation.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press immediately after their talks (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press immediately after their talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino met with the press immediately after their talks in Hanoi on October 6.

General Secretary and President Lam said he was pleased to welcome President Mulino, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Panama on their official visit to Vietnam. The trip gives both sides an important chance to discuss ways to deepen their friendship and make cooperation more substantive and effective in the coming time.

He said the two sides had held talks in a friendly, open and trusting atmosphere, with extensive discussions on the bilateral ties as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern. They noted that Vietnam–Panama ties have thrived, with high-level visits and contacts continuing alongside existing cooperation mechanisms. Trade has also grown, with two-way turnover reaching almost 500 million USD in 2025.

Both sides agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. They also plan to continue negotiating agreements on investment protection, aviation and other areas to create a more favourable framework for expanding cooperation, he said.

A key topic, according to the Vietnamese leader, was how each country's geo-economic advantages could be used to strengthen links in transport, logistics, financial flows and supply chains between East Asia and Latin America, opening more opportunities for companies from both countries.

On multilateral cooperation, the two sides vowed to continue coordinating and backing each other at international organisations and forums and shared views on global and regional issues of shared concern. They reaffirmed the importance of upholding international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, supporting freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, and settling disputes peacefully on the basis of respect for international law, in particular the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

A major outcome of the visit is a joint statement laying out the orientations, goals, principles and key areas of cooperation for Vietnam-Panama ties going forward. The two sides vowed to expand exchanges through diplomatic channels, propel parliamentary and people-to-people diplomacy, and help companies from both countries access each other's markets and take a deeper part in global and regional supply chains.

General Secretary and President Lam said he believed President Mulino's visit has created important momentum for putting the agreements into effect, making better use of both sides' potential and strengths, and developing ties in a way that matches the two countries' potential.

Vietnam is ready to work with Panama to deliver on the visit's outcomes for the benefit of their people, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions and around the world, he said.

President Mulino, for his part, said that although Panama and Vietnam are far apart geographically, their people have kept up a friendship and solidarity built over more than five decades. Expanding and diversifying international relations is of great importance to Panama, and Vietnam is an important partner in Southeast Asia.

He said a significant part of the talks centred on economic ties. Vietnam has built impressive industrial and export capabilities, and Panama wants to serve as a gateway for Vietnamese industries into Latin American and Caribbean markets. President Mulino said he hopes Vietnamese companies will take advantage of Panama's strengths to set up presence in the country and expand into regional markets.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in agriculture, connectivity, tourism, shipping and other areas where their strengths complement each other. They expressed a desire to create better conditions for companies and producers to find new markets and bridge the long distance between the two countries.

During the visit, the two sides signed agreements on security, maritime transport and agriculture. The task now is to turn those agreements into concrete projects and tangible results for their people, President Mulino said.

Panama wants to move closer to Vietnam, expand its presence in Asia and create new opportunities for trade, investment and people-to-people ties between the two countries, he added./.

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