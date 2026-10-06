Politics

Panamanian President and spouse visit Temple of Literature

Visiting Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy) in Hanoi, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino showed keen interest in the historical, cultural and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage site, which houses 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates. He praised Vietnam’s tradition of learning, respect for teachers and appreciation of talent.

President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse Maricel Cohen De Mulino, who are on an official visit to Vietnam, on October 6 visited Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy), a landmark symbol of Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of learning.

Walking through what was once Vietnam’s first university, the President and his spouse listened to a guide introduce the history and architecture of the site. In 1070, King Ly Thanh Tong ordered the construction of the Temple of Literature to honour Confucius and other sages. In 1076, King Ly Nhan Tong established the Imperial Academy next to the temple, making it Vietnam’s first university.

Admiring the ancient structures and stopping at the Khue Van Cac (Khue Van Pavilion), the Doctors’ Stele Garden and Dai Thanh Sanctuary, President Mulino showed keen interest in the historical, cultural and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage site, which houses 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates. He praised Vietnam’s tradition of learning, respect for teachers and appreciation of talent.

vnanet-panama2.jpg
The Panamanian President and his delegation listen to an introduction of Doctors’ Stele Garden during their visit to Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The President spent considerable time learning about the wooden artwork “Vinh quy bai to” (Returning Home in Glory), which vividly depicts the academic journey of intellectuals in the past, from studying under village teachers in childhood and travelling to the capital to sit for the imperial examinations to being listed on the royal honour roll and returning to their home villages in a ceremony to receive royal honours.

At the ongoing “Sac Tam” (Colours of Soul) exhibition, which features a diverse range of unique works and products made from agarwood, the Panamanian President and his spouse learned about an 80kg piece of “tram toc bong”, a rare and highly prized type of agarwood known for its distinctive fragrance and spiritual and feng shui significance.

At the altar dedicated to teacher Chu Van An, the guests heard about the life and career of the revered Vietnamese educator, regarded as an exemplary teacher for generations.

Concluding the visit, the Panamanian President and his spouse sounded the “Sam” drum in the Temple of Literature complex.

Today, the Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy is a popular tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors. It also hosts activities honouring the tradition of respecting teachers and promoting learning among students across the country. Many foreign leaders and dignitaries have chosen the historic complex as one of their destinations during visits to Hanoi./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam #Panama-Vietnam relations #Panama #Panamanian President #José Raúl Mulino Panama Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio with Vietnamese children he met during his trip to a Vietnamese northern mountainous region (Photo courtesy of Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio)

People-to-people exchanges forge stronger Vietnam-Panama ties

The October 5-8 official visit to Vietnam by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse is expected to create new avenues for collaboration and open more doors for the people of the two countries to meet, for Vietnamese culture to become more familiar to Panamanians, and for Vietnamese people to have more opportunities to discover Panama.

Vietnam - Panama traditional friendship

Vietnam - Panama traditional friendship

President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse are on an official visit to Vietnam from October 5-8 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam and his spouse. The visit comes shortly after the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. 

See more

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong holds talks with visiting President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

CPV, Hungarian Workers' Party seek to deepen ties

The CPV pursues a policy of expanding relations with political parties, including the Hungarian Workers' Party, a traditional partner that has consistently shown interest in and supported Vietnam.

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi

Vietnam is reforming its organisational apparatus, operating a two-tier local administration system, promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, and accelerating digital transformation. These are not merely organisational changes, but a systemic transformation requiring comprehensive innovation, from problem identification and policy design to coordination and implementation.

The opening session of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum

General Secretary and President To Lam said that the fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances comprehensive international integration

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura (standing) in the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders. (Photo: VNA)

Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) receives Palestinian Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa in Hanoi on October 3. (Photo; VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives newly accredited ambassadors

Welcoming the ambassadors, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country.