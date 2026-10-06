CPV, Hungarian Workers' Party seek to deepen ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong held talks with visiting President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5.

Cuong said Thürmer's fifth visit to Vietnam demonstrates his deep attachment to and appreciation of the relationship between the two parties, while providing an opportunity to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation, friendship and mutual trust.

He expressed appreciation for the solidarity and valuable support that the Hungarian people have provided to Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and reunification and its subsequent national construction and development.

Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with Hungary, he said, adding that the CPV pursues a policy of expanding relations with political parties, including the Hungarian Workers' Party, a traditional partner that has consistently shown interest in and supported Vietnam.

Noting the positive development of Vietnam-Hungary ties, highlighted by the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2018, Cuong proposed that the two parties coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, particularly the International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP), and jointly organise activities marking important milestones in bilateral relations.

He also called on the Hungarian Workers' Party to continue supporting bilateral ties, help connect businesses, encourage the European Commission (EC) to remove its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood exports for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and support the Vietnamese community in Hungary in stabilising their lives and integrating into the host society.

Expressing his pleasure at returning to Vietnam after 10 years, Thürmer said he was impressed by the country's socio-economic achievements, improved living standards and growing international stature.

He congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress and expressed his confidence that Vietnam will successfully achieve the goals set by the congress.

Affirming that Vietnam is a particularly important partner of the Hungarian Workers' Party, Thürmer said his party would strengthen efforts to introduce the bilateral relationship and Vietnam's achievements in socialist construction to the Hungarian people, particularly younger generations.

He expressed his hope that Vietnam would continue to promote its role and contributions on the international stage and within the international communist and workers' movement, adding that Hungary also wished to have opportunities to contribute to shaping a new world order.

The Hungarian Workers' Party supports the Hungarian Government's efforts to strengthen ties with Vietnam, he said, noting that this policy receives support from Hungarian political parties.

Thürmer agreed with the Vietnamese side's proposals and affirmed that his party would actively contribute to promoting cooperation between the two parties and countries.

The two sides spoke highly of cooperation in trade and economy, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges. They said the traditional friendship provides a solid foundation for tapping the potential and strengths of both countries and deepening the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership.

They agreed to increase exchanges of delegations, maintain contacts, and share information and experience, thereby promoting the role of Party-to-Party relations in strengthening political trust, mutual understanding and practical cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.

On the occasion, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception for the Hungarian delegation./.​