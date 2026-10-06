Over 50 international scientists attend 45th symposium on physics in collision

Gia Lai (VNA) – The 45th International Symposium on Physics in Collision (PIC 2026) opened at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai province on October 6, attracting more than 50 professors, scientists, young researchers and PhD candidates from 20 countries and territories.

The event, jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meet Vietnam) Association and ICISE, marks the second time it has been held at ICISE, following the first in 2016.

Participants are discussing the latest experimental and theoretical findings in particle physics, covering Higgs and electroweak physics, quantum chromodynamics (QCD), physics beyond the Standard Model, neutrinos and heavy ions, as well as dark matter, gravitational waves and cosmology.

Participants in the the 45th International Symposium on Physics in Collision in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

The event provides a platform for researchers to exchange findings, discuss emerging issues and expand international research cooperation, particularly among young particle-physics research groups.

The PIC series was launched in 1981 in Blacksburg, Virginia, the US, and has since become an established forum for scientific exchange and collaboration.

The symposium runs until October 9./.