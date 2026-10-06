Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen connectivity, create new momentum for growth

The visit’s focus is expected to be on translating high-level agreements into economic and infrastructure connectivity projects and practical cooperation that benefit people and businesses, said Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.

Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)
Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Cambodia is seen as a significant step in strengthening Cambodia-Vietnam relations, moving from “political trust” to “development momentum” and from “historical proximity” to “strategic closeness,” according to Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.

Uch Leang, who is also President of the Association of Cambodian Alumni who studied in Vietnam, held that the visit’s focus is expected to be on translating high-level agreements into economic and infrastructure connectivity projects and practical cooperation that benefit people and businesses.

According to the scholar, the visit should be viewed from a long-term and regional perspective, as Cambodia-Vietnam relations are important not only to the two countries but also to peace, stability, connectivity and cooperation within ASEAN. High-level contacts in 2026 have demonstrated a solid foundation of political trust, while cooperation in the economy, defence and security, border affairs and people-to-people exchanges has continued to expand.

He said the most important breakthrough in the coming period would be to shift from expanding cooperation to improving its quality and substance. The two sides should first prioritise connectivity between their economies, particularly in transport infrastructure, border gates, logistics, trade and investment, and economic zones, creating conditions for closer links among goods, businesses and production chains.

Connectivity projects such as the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai-Bavet-Phnom Penh expressway could become important growth drivers if implemented effectively, he said.

Alongside economic connectivity, defence and security cooperation and border management should also be deepened, particularly in combating transnational crime, addressing non-traditional security challenges and building a border of peace, stability, cooperation and development, he said.

Another driver highlighted by Uch Leang was people-to-people exchanges, education, culture and youth engagement. He described these as the social foundation for strengthening long-term understanding and trust between the two peoples, particularly as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027.

Elaborating on people-to-people exchanges, the Cambodian scholar said such exchanges, particularly among young people, are not merely a complementary aspect of Cambodia-Vietnam relations but one of the most important social foundations determining the long-term vitality of bilateral ties.

For young people, he said this area is particularly important because today’s youth will become the leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs, scholars and others who directly shape Cambodia-Vietnam relations in the decades ahead. Investing in youth exchanges is therefore effectively an investment in the future of bilateral ties.

Uch Leang placed particular emphasis on the role of Cambodian alumni who studied in Vietnam, describing them as a unique resource.

However, he said people-to-people exchanges in the new period also need to renew their content and methods. They should move beyond ceremonial or traditional exchanges towards programmes that are substantive, interactive and capable of producing lasting results. Digital platforms and social media should also be leveraged to enable young people from the two countries to communicate regularly and share knowledge and understanding.

As the two countries prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, he said the time is right to develop a long-term people-to-people exchange programme in which young people, students, scholars and alumni networks become active participants, helping take bilateral ties from “historical closeness” to “future-oriented connectivity”.

Regarding Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s visit to Cambodia, Uch Leang said the official visit would not only consolidate and deepen the foundation of political trust between the two countries, but also create momentum for turning high-level consensus into concrete results.

Against a backdrop of rapid regional changes and intertwined interests, maintaining regular, frank and constructive high-level dialogue is particularly important for both Cambodia and Vietnam, he said.

The Cambodian scholar expects the visit to generate momentum in three key areas.

First, it should strengthen mechanisms for dialogue and strategic coordination. The two sides should continue regular exchanges between senior leaders and relevant agencies, covering not only bilateral relations but also regional and international issues of shared concern. This would help them better understand each other’s priorities, address differences, and maintain an environment of trust and stability.

Second, political relations should be translated into more substantive cooperation programmes. Political trust can only remain sustainable when reflected in tangible benefits, he said. The visit should therefore provide fresh impetus to economic, trade and investment cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, border-area development, defence and security, and people-to-people exchanges.

Particular attention should be paid to projects capable of linking the two economies, facilitating business activities, promoting trade and bringing practical benefits to people, he added.

Third, the visit should establish an appropriate framework for addressing issues that require continued coordination. For matters relating to the border, security, transnational crime, water-resource management and non-traditional challenges, it is important to maintain professional-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms at various levels./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Cambodia-Vietnam relations #Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Cambodia #people-to-people exchanges Cambodia
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