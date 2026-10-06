Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation on official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8 to 10.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)

The visits will be made at the invitations of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story

- President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse Maricel Cohen De Mulino, who are on an official visit to Vietnam, on October 6 visited Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy), a landmark symbol of Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of learning.

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President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Walking through what was once Vietnam’s first university, the President and his spouse listened to a guide introduce the history and architecture of the site. In 1070, King Ly Thanh Tong ordered the construction of the Temple of Literature to honour Confucius and other sages. In 1076, King Ly Nhan Tong established the Imperial Academy next to the temple, making it Vietnam’s first university. Read full story

- Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has highlighted four areas to realise the strategic cohesion between the two countries while granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming official visit to the neighbouring country.

The ambassador highly valued the visit, made at the invitation of PM Saleumxay Kommasith from October 8-9, describing it as an important event for the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam. Read full story

- Vietnam Report JSC has announced its 2026 list of the 10 Most Reputable Companies in the high-tech agriculture sector, featuring industry leaders including Greenfeed, TTC AgriS, Japfa, Dabaco and Vinamilk.

The rankings reflect a major shift in the sector: technology is no longer about showcasing sophisticated equipment, but about cutting costs, boosting productivity and generating real returns. Read full story

- The 45th International Symposium on Physics in Collision (PIC 2026) opened at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai province on October 6, attracting more than 50 professors, scientists, young researchers and PhD candidates from 20 countries and territories.

The event, jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meet Vietnam) Association and ICISE, marks the second time it has been held at ICISE, following the first in 2016. Read full story

- A new study commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS) shows that 26% of Vietnamese businesses have adopted artificial intelligence (AI), with many moving beyond experimentation to generate measurable business results.

The “Unlocking Vietnam’s AI Potential 2026” study, conducted by Strand Partners and unveiled at the recent AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi, surveyed 1,000 business leaders and 1,000 citizens to assess AI and cloud adoption nationwide. Read full story

- Five Vietnamese films have been selected for the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which opened in Busan, the Republic of Korea, on October 6.

This year’s festival marks a major milestone as BIFF has been recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) as one of the world’s leading “A-list” film festivals. Read full story

- Nearly 2.6 million people took part in an online contest on the Constitution and laws organised by the Ministry of Justice over 45 days, highlighting the broad reach of digital legal education.

A highlight was the participation of 25,793 people from all 54 ethnic groups nationwide, including members of very small ethnic groups such as O Du, Brau, Ro Mam, Pu Peo and Si La. Read full story

- More than 100 delegates from Vietnam, Southeast Asia and international partners are expected to attend the first Quy Nhon Dialogue on Climate and Transition, to take place on October 10-11 at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai province.

The information was announced by the provincial People’s Committee, the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meet Vietnam) Association and ICISE at a press conference on October 5 in the locality. /. Read full story

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