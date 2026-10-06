Nearly 2.6 million people join online Constitution and law contest

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 2.6 million people took part in an online contest on the Constitution and laws organised by the Ministry of Justice over 45 days, highlighting the broad reach of digital legal education.

A highlight was the participation of 25,793 people from all 54 ethnic groups nationwide, including members of very small ethnic groups such as O Du, Brau, Ro Mam, Pu Peo and Si La.

The contest also attracted 1,845 people with disabilities, 1,222 elderly people and 14,757 reintegrating into the community.

All 34 provinces and cities recorded participation. Ho Chi Minh City topped the list with 349,729 entries, followed by Hanoi with 201,573 and Hai Phong 172,045.

Among central agencies, the Ministry of Public Security recorded the highest number of entries at 175,817, followed by the Ministry of National Defence with 72,475 and the Ministry of Education and Training 60,669.

The organising committee will verify the results before awarding one first, two second, five third, 10 consolation, five special and five collective prizes.

The review and prize-giving ceremony will be held as part of activities marking Vietnam Law Day 2026.

The contest is expected to contribute to modernising legal education, promoting digital transformation and raising public awareness of and compliance with the law./.​