Dak Lak fishermen enhance preparedness for rough-sea fishing, IUU fishing combat

Hanoi (VNA) – Fishermen in central Dak Lak province are making greater efforts to stay at sea during the rough-sea season while upgrading vessels and equipment to improve fishing efficiency, ensure safety, and comply with regulations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Each offshore trip now requires thorough preparation, from machinery and fishing gear to communications equipment and weather updates as fishermen face higher operating costs and declining catches.



Many vessel owners have upgraded their boats, invested in modern equipment and increased engine capacity to improve productivity while meeting anti-IUU fishing requirements. Technology is also helping them respond to unpredictable weather conditions.



Before setting sail during the stormy season, Pham Duy Cuong from Tuy Hoa ward carefully checks his vessel’s machinery, radios, fishing gear and communications systems.



He said keeping abreast of weather developments is particularly important during the rough-sea season, when storms can pose serious risks. Fishermen therefore maintain close contact with the naval force to receive weather updates and information about dangerous areas to avoid.



Nguyen Be from Phu Yen ward said his family and many local residents have made a living from fishing for generations. He has encouraged his children to continue the profession and mobilised capital to purchase larger boats for offshore fishing.



However, the sector is facing growing difficulties amid market fluctuations. He called for continued State support for fuel costs and measures to raise fish prices so fishermen can maintain their livelihoods and continue operations at sea.



Phu Yen ward currently has more than 200 offshore fishing vessels. As the fisheries sector shifts towards more responsible operations, vessel upgrades are being accompanied by stricter compliance with anti-IUU fishing regulations.



Local authorities have strengthened monitoring, information provision and disaster response plans to ensure safe fishing trips, particularly amid increasingly complicated weather conditions.



Nguyen Thai Thinh, Vice Chairman of the Phu Yen People’s Committee, said the ward formulated disaster prevention and response plans right at the beginning of the year.



It prioritises measures to protect fishermen’s lives and property. Fishermen are urged to maintain contact with competent agencies to receive weather information while at sea, and safe mooring is given due attention when vessels return to port.



Dak Lak is now home to almost 2,600 fishing vessels listed in the national database. Around 690 vessels measuring 15 metres or longer, which are required to have vessel monitoring systems (VMS), have all been equipped, achieving a full 100% compliance rate. Every vessel has also been marked and had its registration number painted as mandated.



From August to October 2026, the province has been applying itself to fully implementing anti-IUU fishing recommendations as an European Commission (EC) delegation is set to carry out another inspection soon.



Nguyen Thai Hoa, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said Dak Lak has taken decisive and comprehensive measures to combat IUU fishing, with stronger management of its fishing fleet.



The issuance of vessel registration certificates, technical safety certificates and fishing licences has been carried out in accordance with regulations. Authorities have also maintained regular controls over vessels entering and leaving ports and enhanced seafood traceability, he noted.



The constant presence of fisheries surveillance and border guard forces in waters under the province’s management has improved fishermen's awareness of legal compliance and contributed to the protection of aquatic resources.



Coastal communities are increasingly complying with anti-IUU fishing regulations, helping promote more responsible and sustainable fisheries, according to the official./.

VNA