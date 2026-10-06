Expressway–border gate links open new space for An Giang’s border economy

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is strengthening transport and logistics links between its international border gates and the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway to facilitate cross-border trade and expand development space for its border economy.



The provincial People's Committee has directed relevant agencies to urgently study new roads from the expressway to the Tinh Bien and Khanh Binh international border gates. The proposed routes include a link from the expressway to Tinh Bien and another connecting the road with Khanh Binh through National Highway 91C.



According to the An Giang administration, if properly implemented, the expressway–border gate links will shorten cargo transport routes while expanding space for investment and services and creating new momentum for economic development in the border areas.





The Khanh Binh international border gate in An Giang province is an important trade hub connecting the Mekong Delta with Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

At the Khanh Binh International Border Gate in Khanh Binh commune, cargo vehicles move continuously across Long Binh–Chrey Thom Bridge over the Binh Di River. Warehouses, cargo yards and import-export activities are becoming increasingly vibrant.



Located at the end of National Highway 91C, the Khanh Binh Border Gate connects with the Chrey Thom Border Gate in Cambodia's Kandal province via Long Binh–Chrey Thom Bridge and provides access to Phnom Penh, about 75km away. The route is expected to become an important gateway for goods from the Mekong Delta of Vietnam to the Cambodian market and the wider ASEAN region.



Nguyen Huu Suong, standing deputy head of the An Giang Economic Zone Management Board, said the board will advise authorities on upgrading National Highway 91C, Provincial Road 957 and roads leading to border gates, while improving transport and logistics connections to reduce travel time and costs for businesses.



An Giang is also planning logistics centres linked to each international border gate. The Khanh Binh Border Gate's logistics centre is expected to connect with National Highway 91, the Binh Di River and new transport routes.



Meanwhile, the Tinh Bien International Border Gate's logistics centre will link with National Highway 91, National Highway N1, the Vinh Te Canal and the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway. Covering more than 25ha, it is expected to serve as a cargo transshipment and logistics hub. The province is working to complete infrastructure, determine the share of public investment and mobilise private resources for the project.



An Giang shares a nearly-148km land border with Cambodia and has four international border gates—Tinh Bien, Ha Tien, Vinh Xuong and Khanh Binh—bordering Kandal, Takeo and Kampot provinces of Cambodia.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Trung Ho said An Giang also has a seaport system and Phu Quoc International Airport, giving it major advantages in connecting goods from the Mekong Delta with Phnom Penh and the Gulf of Thailand.



He noted that An Giang’s advantage lies not only in its borderline but also in its position connecting with large production areas of the Mekong Delta. From the province’s border gates, rice, seafood, processed agricultural products, consumer goods and many other products from An Giang and the Mekong Delta can easly access the Cambodian market. Conversely, goods from Cambodia entering through An Giang have an additional route to production and consumption centres in the Mekong Delta.



Ho Van Mung, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said An Giang will continue improving transport links to border gates while promoting both road and waterway transport. It will also modernise border-gate management through science – technology application and digital transformation, moving toward digital and smart border gates.



It will further attract investment in trade, services and logistics and strengthen links between industrial and production zones in An Giang and the Mekong Delta with the Cambodian market, helping turn border areas into a new driver of trade, services, employment and business opportunities./.