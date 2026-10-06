Politics

Vietnamese PM’s visit to further consolidate bilateral ties: Cambodian ministry

According to the press release, the visit will further consolidate the cordial relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, reinforce bonds of solidarity, and reaffirm the shared commitments of the two countries to further strengthen and deepen bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will pay an official visit to Cambodia from October 9-10 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will pay an official visit to Cambodia from October 9-10 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on October 6 issued a press release saying that Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will pay an official visit to Cambodia from October 9-10 at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet.

​During the visit, PM Hung will be granted Royal Audiences by King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk. He will pay separate courtesy calls on President of the Senate Hun Sen and President of the National Assembly Khuon Sudary, and hold a bilateral meeting with PM Hun Manet.

​Leaders of the two countries will discuss ways to strengthen their close relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as share views on various regional and international issues of common interest.

​According to the press release, the visit will further consolidate the cordial relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, reinforce bonds of solidarity, and reaffirm the shared commitments of the two countries to further strengthen and deepen bilateral ties./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Cambodia #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #bilateral ties #official visit Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau (second from right), President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Men Sam An (third from right) and other officials at the meeting in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia work to preserve and promote friendship

The Friendship Monuments, whose construction was agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries, are symbols commemorating their historic friendship, comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the cause of bringing peace to Cambodia, said Samdech Men Sam An, President of the SFDCM National Council.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino at their meeting in Hanoi on October 6. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders hold talks in Hanoi

General Secretary and President Lam believed that the two countries will continue tapping their potential for cooperation in trade, agriculture, maritime affairs, aviation, logistics and digital transformation, thus making bilateral ties more substantive, effective and sustainable for the benefit of their people and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama cast themselves as gateways between Southeast Asia and Latin America

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press immediately after their talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders meet the press following talks

Both sides agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. They also plan to continue negotiating agreements on investment protection, aviation and other areas to create a more favourable framework for expanding cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and Panama President José Raúl Mulino (second, left) witness the exchange of an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama exchange cooperation documents witnessed by top leaders

The documents include an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama, an agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, and an MoU on tourism cooperation between the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Panama Tourism Authority.

Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen connectivity, create new momentum for growth

The visit’s focus is expected to be on translating high-level agreements into economic and infrastructure connectivity projects and practical cooperation that benefit people and businesses, said Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.

President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Panamanian President and spouse visit Temple of Literature

Visiting Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy) in Hanoi, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino showed keen interest in the historical, cultural and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage site, which houses 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates. He praised Vietnam’s tradition of learning, respect for teachers and appreciation of talent.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong holds talks with visiting President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

CPV, Hungarian Workers' Party seek to deepen ties

The CPV pursues a policy of expanding relations with political parties, including the Hungarian Workers' Party, a traditional partner that has consistently shown interest in and supported Vietnam.

Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio with Vietnamese children he met during his trip to a Vietnamese northern mountainous region (Photo courtesy of Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio)

People-to-people exchanges forge stronger Vietnam-Panama ties

The October 5-8 official visit to Vietnam by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse is expected to create new avenues for collaboration and open more doors for the people of the two countries to meet, for Vietnamese culture to become more familiar to Panamanians, and for Vietnamese people to have more opportunities to discover Panama.

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.