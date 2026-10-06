Vietnamese PM’s visit to further consolidate bilateral ties: Cambodian ministry

​Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on October 6 issued a press release saying that Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will pay an official visit to Cambodia from October 9-10 at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet.

​During the visit, PM Hung will be granted Royal Audiences by King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk. He will pay separate courtesy calls on President of the Senate Hun Sen and President of the National Assembly Khuon Sudary, and hold a bilateral meeting with PM Hun Manet.

​Leaders of the two countries will discuss ways to strengthen their close relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as share views on various regional and international issues of common interest.

​According to the press release, the visit will further consolidate the cordial relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, reinforce bonds of solidarity, and reaffirm the shared commitments of the two countries to further strengthen and deepen bilateral ties./.

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