Politics

Vietnam, Panama cast themselves as gateways between Southeast Asia and Latin America

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted a banquet for Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse in Hanoi on October 6 evening.

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

Vietnam and Panama lie half a world apart, yet share a special closeness. It stems from the empathy of their people who endured long, persistent struggles to win and defend national independence and the right to self-determination, and who share an aspiration to shape their own destinies and work toward peace, development and a better future for all, he said.

He voiced Vietnam's lasting appreciation for the solidarity and support extended by Latin American countries, including Panama, during Vietnam's struggle for national independence and reunification. Those sentiments are a cherished part of the history between the two countries, he said.

According to him, the Vietnamese people fought for national independence and reunification while Panamanians waged a long struggle to regain sovereignty over the Panama Canal and the Canal Zone. The two countries also share tropical climates with distinct rainy and dry seasons, long coastlines and livelihoods tied closely to the sea. Both peoples prize family and community and have rich musical traditions and distinctive festivals. Both are also devoted to coffee, which in each country is a key product as well as a part of culture, daily life and hospitality.

Those cultural and lifestyle affinities will bring the two countries’ people closer, ensuring that friendship is nurtured not only not only at the State level but increasingly among people. Ties built on sincere sentiment and mutual respect will have lasting vitality, he added.

The host noted that after more than half a century, relations have made notable progress. Panama is an important traditional partner of Vietnam in Latin America and its largest trading partner in Central America, with two-way trade reaching almost 500 million USD in 2025. Vietnam and Panama can take pride in what they have built together over more than five decades.

He said he hopes Panama will keep serving as a bridge bringing Vietnam closer to Latin America and the Caribbean, while Vietnam does the same for Panama in Southeast Asia. Mutual understanding and bilateral friendship should remain the foundation for new opportunities that benefit their citizens and support peace, cooperation and development in both regions.

In reply, Mulino underscored the close friendship between the two countries, built over many years on mutual respect, sincere cooperation and a shared wish to bring their people closer.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly pose with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse Maricel Cohen de Mulino (Photo: VNA)

Panamanians always remember with special gratitude November 6, 1979, when Vietnam became the first country to sign the Protocol to the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal, he said, calling it a show of trust in, and courage to support Panama's sovereignty, and thanked the Vietnamese people once more for this gesture on behalf of Panamanians.

Mulino praised Vietnam's remarkable strides over the past four decades, which he said were made possible by long-term vision, clear goals and a firm commitment to industrialisation, innovation and technology-intensive industries.

Panama has followed those achievements with genuine admiration, and sees Vietnam's continued development opening opportunities to broaden and deepen ties, he said.

Both countries view the ocean as a source of livelihood and a path to development. The bond between their people goes beyond the sea as even in the highlands, Panamanians and Vietnamese share a passion for coffee, with every bean reflecting the identity of the people who grow it. Their geographic positions and economic potential complement each other and can support shared development, he said.

Panama can act as a gateway for Vietnam into Latin America and the Caribbean, while Vietnam can serve as Panama's gateway into Southeast Asia. The two gateways sit on different continents, but their people have long known and respected each other and learned from one another in order to work together, he added.

In his view, the cooperation agreements signed by the two sides are clear evidence of their determination to make cooperation increasingly comprehensive and concrete for the benefit of their people.

Voicing pleasure at the growing cooperation and friendship, Mulino said he believes the two countries can tap considerable untapped potential. Panama's door is always open to Vietnam, and he is determined to foster ties across various fields.

The visit marks a new beginning, a renewed commitment and a bright new chapter in bilateral ties, he added./.

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