Politics

Vietnam–Laos strategic cohesion set for deeper, more practical development

The visit reaffirms the importance both sides attach to their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam speaks to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam speaks to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos from October 8-9 will concretise “strategic cohesion” as a guiding principle in Vietnam–Laos relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has said.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Vientiane ahead of the trip, the Ambassador said that the visit comes at a time when the two Parties and countries are implementing the resolutions of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), putting each country's development goals in the new phase into practice.

He noted that the rapidly changing regional and international situation requires closer coordination, greater self-reliance and mutual support.

According to the diplomat, this is the first official visit to Laos by Hung as the PM and his first bilateral overseas visit since he assumed office. He is also among the first high-ranking guests to be received by Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in their new positions.

The visit reaffirms the importance both sides attach to their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, Tam said.

The two PMs are expected to discuss measures to implement existing commitments and agreements, address difficulties and set orientations to boost cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. They will also focus on connectivity in transport, logistics, energy, telecommunications, digital transformation, tourism, education and human resources.

The visit will also anhance direct exchanges between senior leaders and coordination among ministries, sectors and localities. At the multilateral level, the two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues and enhance coordination at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations and other mechanisms.

The Ambassador said the key goal aims to turn political resolve into concrete projects, progress and benefits. While political trust is high, greater efforts are needed to ensure that special political ties are matched by stronger economic cooperation.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam invested in 21 projects in Laos with nearly 700 million USD in registered capital, bringing the total to 301 projects worth more than 7 billion USD. Vietnam is Laos’s second-largest foreign investor. Bilateral trade exceeded 1.6 billion USD, creating a basis for higher targets of 5 billion USD in trade in the near term and 10 billion USD in trade and more than 10 billion USD in investment by 2030.

The Ambassador stressed the need to accelerate strategic projects and remove institutional and implementation bottlenecks, particularly in transport, logistics, energy and large-scale investments. The two countries should build long-term links in production, energy, raw materials, logistics, markets and supply chains rather than measure cooperation solely through trade turnover or project numbers.

He identified four key links for building genuine economic corridors between the two countries: transport and logistics infrastructure; energy and production; institutions and digital infrastructure; and human resources.

Laos’s central location in the Mekong subregion gives it connectivity with China, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, while Vietnam’s coastline and seaports provide access to international shipping routes. Better integration could create economic corridors linking the two countries more closely with the region. In the first eight months of 2026, Lao goods accounted for 40.2% of cargo handled by three berths managed by Lao-Viet International Port JSC at Vung Ang, highlighting the potential of stronger infrastructure and logistics links.

The two sides should also connect transport infrastructure with logistics centres, border-gate economic zones, production, processing and energy systems. Laos has strong potential in hydropower, wind and solar energy, while Vietnam has growing energy demand. Electricity trade, transmission lines and cross-border fuel infrastructure could create a stable energy partnership.

Institutional, financial and digital connectivity is equally important. The two nations need to simplify import-export procedures, modernise customs and border gates, share data, expand local-currency payments and promote cross-border e-commerce. Physical infrastructure must go hand in hand with institutional and digital connectivity to reduce costs and enhance competitiveness.

Human-resource training should be aligned with development needs and bilateral projects, particularly in logistics, transport, energy, digital technology, high-tech agriculture, processing, finance and management.

If these links are developed in tandem, Vietnam–Laos connectivity can shift from individual projects to an interconnected economic space, allowing Laos to leverage its regional position and Vietnam make full use of its markets, production capacity and maritime gateway, while both countries participate more deeply in regional supply and value chains.

The diplomat said “strategic cohesion” marks a new step in the bilateral relations, moving beyond political solidarity towards closely intertwined national interests, in which the prosperity and development of one country serve as an impetus for the other./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam–Laos relations #strategic cohesion #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama cast themselves as gateways between Southeast Asia and Latin America

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press immediately after their talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders meet the press following talks

Both sides agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. They also plan to continue negotiating agreements on investment protection, aviation and other areas to create a more favourable framework for expanding cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and Panama President José Raúl Mulino (second, left) witness the exchange of an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama exchange cooperation documents witnessed by top leaders

The documents include an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama, an agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, and an MoU on tourism cooperation between the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Panama Tourism Authority.

Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen connectivity, create new momentum for growth

The visit’s focus is expected to be on translating high-level agreements into economic and infrastructure connectivity projects and practical cooperation that benefit people and businesses, said Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.

President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Panamanian President and spouse visit Temple of Literature

Visiting Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy) in Hanoi, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino showed keen interest in the historical, cultural and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage site, which houses 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates. He praised Vietnam’s tradition of learning, respect for teachers and appreciation of talent.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong holds talks with visiting President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

CPV, Hungarian Workers' Party seek to deepen ties

The CPV pursues a policy of expanding relations with political parties, including the Hungarian Workers' Party, a traditional partner that has consistently shown interest in and supported Vietnam.

Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio with Vietnamese children he met during his trip to a Vietnamese northern mountainous region (Photo courtesy of Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio)

People-to-people exchanges forge stronger Vietnam-Panama ties

The October 5-8 official visit to Vietnam by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse is expected to create new avenues for collaboration and open more doors for the people of the two countries to meet, for Vietnamese culture to become more familiar to Panamanians, and for Vietnamese people to have more opportunities to discover Panama.

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi

Vietnam is reforming its organisational apparatus, operating a two-tier local administration system, promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, and accelerating digital transformation. These are not merely organisational changes, but a systemic transformation requiring comprehensive innovation, from problem identification and policy design to coordination and implementation.

The opening session of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum

General Secretary and President To Lam said that the fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development.