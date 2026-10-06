Culture - Sports

"I Love My Fatherland" journey draws over 7.9 million young people

Launched in May, the campaign has staged 3,100 flag-raising ceremonies at landmarks, historical sites and "red addresses", started 1,050 youth projects and generated almost 1.3 billion social media impressions.

A mass performance by 500 students in Ho Chi MInh City under the fifth leg of the journey (Photo: VNA)
A mass performance by 500 students in Ho Chi MInh City under the fifth leg of the journey (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 7.9 million youth union members and young people have visited former revolutionary bases and pay tribute at historical and cultural sites under the 2026 "I Love My Fatherland" journey.

Launched in May, the campaign has staged 3,100 flag-raising ceremonies at landmarks, historical sites and "red addresses", started 1,050 youth projects and generated almost 1.3 billion social media impressions.

Le Hai Long, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF), announced the figures at a press briefing in Hanoi on October 6 on events marking the 70th anniversary of the federation's Traditional Day (October 15). Central-level events will take place in the capital on October 10-11.

On October 10 morning, about 1,200 VYF officials, members and young people from nationwide and Hanoi are expected to attend a flag-saluting ceremony at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. The event is the seventh leg of the journey and its closing ceremony.

It will include a semaphore performance, a documentary on the journey, an announcement of results, exchanges with youth representatives, and awards for outstanding groups and individuals.

The same day, youth union members and young people will join a "Volunteer Saturday" event in Hoan Kiem ward, tied to Hanoi Liberation Day on October 10. The event aims to spread young people's pioneering, volunteer and community spirit and contribute to building a civilised, modern, bright, green, clean and beautiful capital.

An exhibition marking the VYF's 70th anniversary will run along the Hoan Kiem Lake walking street on October 10 and 11. It will trace the federation's formation and growth through different periods, along with its movements, projects and the contributions of generations of officials, members and young people. Startup and innovation products, digital transformation apps, handicrafts and distinctive cultural goods will also be showcased.

The centerpiece of the series will be an anniversary ceremony on October 11 evening at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. Other events include the presentation of the 2026 Nguyen Chi Thanh Awards to 70 outstanding VYF officials and the 2026 Youth Music Festival.

Nationwide, VYF chapters have held flag-saluting ceremonies and incense-offering events and paid tribute to policy beneficiaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers and war veterans. They have also carried out social welfare activities and supported disadvantaged children and young people, spread traditional education and local history, and held exchanges with historical witnesses and campaigns to raise awareness of national sovereignty over the country's seas, islands and border areas.

Nearly 1,700 more activities have been held to honour and meet historical witnesses and give gifts to policy beneficiaries and heroic Vietnamese mothers. In all, 86,000 gifts and scholarships have presented to disadvantaged students and young and vulnerable people. The projects and activities under the journey carry a combined value of almost 60 billion VND.

Online, the journey has generated nearly 232 million impressions on the VYF's websites and fan pages. On TikTok, more than 17,600 videos using the hashtags #ToiYeuToQuocToi and #70NamHoiLHTNVN have drawn almost 560 million views. In total, the campaign has recorded almost 1.3 billion social media impressions./.

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