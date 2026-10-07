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APEC 2027 National Committee’s 27 members unveiled

The 27-member committee will be led by Deputy PM Tuc, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung as Vice Chairman. Members include Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, deputy ministers and other officials.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is also Chairman of the APEC 2027 National Committee (Photo: VNA)
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is also Chairman of the APEC 2027 National Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is also Chairman of the APEC 2027 National Committee, signed a decision dated October 6, 2026 consolidating the panel.

The 27-member committee will be led by Deputy PM Tuc, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung as Vice Chairman. Members include Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, deputy ministers and other officials.

The committee will help the PM direct, urge and coordinate the subcommittees, the Secretariat, ministries, localities and other agencies in preparing for and hosting conferences and activities during APEC Year 2027.

It has five subcommittees covering the agenda, facilities and logistics, security and health, communications and culture, and reception.

The Secretariat is the committee's standing body, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and operating at the direct helm of the Chairman. It includes representatives from the Government Office, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung #Ministry of Public Security Vietnam
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