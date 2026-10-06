Dong Thap steps up fishing vessel control, seafood traceability

Dong Thap (VNA) – In preparation for the sixth European Commission (EC) inspection, scheduled for October 2026, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is stepping up efforts to standardise its fishing fleet data, ensure consistency across databases, complete seafood traceability records, review seafood processing and export enterprises serving the European market, and prepare inspection, patrol and enforcement records.



The province aims to completely address cases involving unregistered, uninspected or unlicensed fishing vessels and prevent vessels from leaving port unless they fully meet all requirements by October 15.



It also aims to ensure that 100% of trips by vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length entering or leaving ports are recorded in the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), and that 100% of vessel monitoring system (VMS) seals, serial numbers and signals are checked when vessels enter or leave ports. Vessels will not be allowed to leave port if their VMS is not operational, its seal is broken, the serial number does not match or there are signs of tampering.



The province also plans to announce a temporary anchorage, unloading and transshipment site at Den Do hamlet, Go Cong Dong commune, before October 15. The site is intended to facilitate vessels under 15 metres operating in the Go Cong Dong cluster in declaring their arrival and departure, unloading catches and completing traceability procedures in accordance with regulations.



Local authorities are required to closely monitor high-risk fishing vessels and those that do not meet operating requirements, accelerate support for job transitions and the scrapping of vessels no longer needed for fishing, and strengthen communications and publicise typical violations to raise compliance awareness among vessel owners, captains and fishermen.



According to the provincial Steering Committee on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, local authorities have handled 81 fishing violations since the beginning of 2026, imposing total fines of more than 5.2 billion VND (200,038 USD). All violators have complied with the penalty decisions, with no outstanding cases.



Of the total, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment handled 68 cases with fines exceeding 2.8 billion VND, while other forces dealt with 13 cases, imposing fines of more than 2.4 billion VND. VMS signal loss accounted for 55 cases, resulting in fines of nearly 4.8 billion VND, while two cases involving the possession of VMS equipment were fined 150 million VND.



Since 2024, the province has recorded no fishing vessels illegally operating in foreign waters and no cases requiring criminal prosecution.



As of September 2026, Dong Thap had 1,481 registered fishing vessels. Of the vessels currently operating, all 1,338 have been registered, inspected, marked, licensed and equipped with VMS devices, and have received food safety certificates.



The province is currently managing 143 fishing vessels that are ineligible to operate. Their details are updated on monitoring lists weekly, with their anchorage locations closely tracked. Dong Thap has no unregistered fishing vessels.



Since the beginning of the year, competent agencies have issued 83 catch certificates covering 171 tonnes of seafood, as well as 18 certificates of origin (CC) covering 233 tonnes of various seafood products. Traceability checks have been conducted at all 11 seafood exporters operating in the province, with no cases of illegal raw materials being mixed with legally sourced products detected./.

VNA