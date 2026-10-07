Society

Hanoi adds electric buses on two more routes

The move is part of Transerco's green transition roadmap, which aims to raise the share of green vehicles in its fleet to more than 51% by the end of 2026.

Hanoi adds electric buses on two more routes (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi adds electric buses on two more routes (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) on October 6 put 25 VinFast EB8 electric buses into service on routes No. 30 (My Dinh Bus Station–Gamuda City) and No. 50 (Long Bien–An Lac Urban Area), replacing diesel vehicles.

The buses, with a capacity of 60 passengers, feature low floors, disability-access facilities and other modern amenities, and carry Hanoibus's signature design.

Another 28 electric buses were put into operation on routes No. 22A (Gia Lam Bus Station–Kien Hung Urban Area) and No. 22B (Giap Bat Bus Station–Do Nghia) from October 5.

The move is part of Transerco's green transition roadmap, which aims to raise the share of green vehicles in its fleet to more than 51% by the end of 2026.

Under Hanoi's plan, all petrol- and diesel-powered buses in the city are to be replaced by electric or green-energy vehicles by 2030. In particular, all buses running within Ring Road 4 will be converted to electric ones./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #Hanoi #electric buses #routes #green vehicles
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