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Vietnam, ASEAN highlight inclusive social development at UN

ASEAN will continue to work closely with the UN under the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030, helping translate commitments to social development into concrete and sustainable outcomes and bring tangible improvements to people's lives, particularly those of vulnerable groups, Ambassador Do Hung Viet affirmed.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has always regarded social development as an important priority and achieved positive results in recent years, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed while addressing the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6.

Speaking on behalf of ASEAN, he said as the bloc enters the first year of implementing the ASEAN Vision 2045, it is promoting a more comprehensive and integrated approach to social development, with a focus on strengthening social security, narrowing the digital divide, proactively adapting to population ageing, promoting the role of youth, and enhancing the participation of persons with disabilities.

ASEAN will continue to work closely with the UN under the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030, helping translate commitments to social development into concrete and sustainable outcomes and bring tangible improvements to people's lives, particularly those of vulnerable groups, the ambassador affirmed.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Vietnam, he underscored the country's consistent policy of putting people at the centre of development, linking economic development with social security and improving the quality of social services.

Viet highlighted a number of Vietnam's notable achievements, including reducing the multidimensional poverty rate to around 1.3% in 2025 and raising the health insurance coverage to over 95%. Public education from preschool through upper secondary school is now tuition-free, while free regular health check-ups are being rolled out nationwide.

The country is also accelerating digital transformation to expand access to social services and gradually narrow disparities among localities and population groups, he added.

To effectively implement the commitments reached in Doha, Qatar, the ambassador highlighted the need to ensure adequate, stable and more accessible financial resources for developing countries to sustain investment in social development.

He also called for stronger international cooperation in technology transfer, digital infrastructure, data and human resources development, with greater promotion of South–South and triangular cooperation. At the same time, he emphasised the proactive role of each country and the importance of ensuring that international support is aligned with the priorities and specific conditions of each nation.

Vietnam will continue to strengthen cooperation with the UN and its partners, helping turn social development commitments into practical and sustainable outcomes for a better life for all, Viet stated./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #ASEAN #social development #81st session of the UN General Assembly #Ambassador Do Hung Viet #social security Vietnam ASEAN
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